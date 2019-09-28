19 adorable Halloween costumes for your dog

- Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.
- From cute sloths to adorable dinosaurs, there are a ton of costume options out there for every dog breed.
- Here are 19 of the best costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.
No matter the size or shape of your good boy, the internet is awash with costume options for every dog breed, from scary werewolves and monsters to adorable dinosaurs and comic book heroes.
Here are 19 of the most “aww”-inspiring pet costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.
This Cookie Monster costume is perfect for dogs who can’t get enough treats.
Cost:$US13.33 on Chewy
Your dog will relish this hot dog costume forever.
Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy
This sloth costume is perfect for pups who want to take it easy this Halloween.
Cost:$US19.99 on Chewy
Read more:
19 adorable Halloween costumes for your cat
Watch your dog transform into a dinosaur with this stegosaurus costume.
Cost:$US24.99 on Chewy
This Supergirl costume is perfect for rescue dogs.
Cost:$US13.99 on Chewy
Star Wars fans can turn their dog into an adorable stormtrooper.
Cost:$US19.72 on Chewy
Unicorns are rare and special, just like your dog.
Cost:$US12.99 on Chewy
Your dog will feel like the king of the jungle in this lion costume.
Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy
This costume is for the most pious of pups.
Cost:$US9.99 from Chewy
Any dog can transform into a cute monster with this fuzzy green costume.
Cost:$US10.99 on Chewy
Your pup will be the fiercest cowboy in town with this costume.
Cost:$US14.99 on Chewy
Read more:
25 Halloween beauty looks you should try
This Buzz Lightyear costume will make your pup look fit for Toy Story.
Cost:$US29.99 on Chewy
This shark costume is perfect for dogs who love the water.
Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy
Save the bees, and save some treats for your good boy!
Cost:$US17.99 on Chewy
This spooky werewolf costume is perfect for long-haired pups.
Cost:$US16.99 on Chewy
Your dog will feel extra cuddly in this teddy bear costume.
Cost:$US14.99 from Chewy
This costume is perfect for dairy good boys.
Cost:$US13.99 on Chewy
Read more:
A new Good Burger pop-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show will make all your ’90s dreams come true
You can rent a mansion with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool for as little as $US24 a night
Jason Momoa celebrated his 40th birthday with a Guinness and whiskey cake that weighed 168 pounds
A zoo threw its 60-year-old tortoise a birthday party and it’s the cutest thing ever
This hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in adorable Baby Shark onesies
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.