19 adorable Halloween costumes for your dog

Chewy You can dress your dog up as a stormtrooper for Halloween.

Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.

From cute sloths to adorable dinosaurs, there are a ton of costume options out there for every dog breed.

Here are 19 of the best costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.

No matter the size or shape of your good boy, the internet is awash with costume options for every dog breed, from scary werewolves and monsters to adorable dinosaurs and comic book heroes.

Here are 19 of the most “aww”-inspiring pet costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.

This Cookie Monster costume is perfect for dogs who can’t get enough treats.

Chewy The Pet Krewe Sesame Street Cookie Monster costume.

Cost:$US13.33 on Chewy

Your dog will relish this hot dog costume forever.

Chewy The Frisco Hotdog costume.

Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy

This sloth costume is perfect for pups who want to take it easy this Halloween.

Chewy The Rubie’s Costume Company Sloth costume.

Cost:$US19.99 on Chewy



Watch your dog transform into a dinosaur with this stegosaurus costume.

Chewy The Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur costume.

Cost:$US24.99 on Chewy

This Supergirl costume is perfect for rescue dogs.

Chewy The Rubie’s Costume Company Supergirl costume.

Cost:$US13.99 on Chewy

Star Wars fans can turn their dog into an adorable stormtrooper.

Chewy The Rubie’s Costume Company Storm Trooper costume.

Cost:$US19.72 on Chewy

Unicorns are rare and special, just like your dog.

Chewy The Frisco Unicorn costume.

Cost:$US12.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel like the king of the jungle in this lion costume.

Chewy The Frisco Lion Mane costume.

Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy

This costume is for the most pious of pups.

Chewy The California Costumes Holy Hound Pope costume.

Cost:$US9.99 from Chewy

Any dog can transform into a cute monster with this fuzzy green costume.

Chewy The Frisco Fuzzy Monster costume.

Cost:$US10.99 on Chewy

Your pup will be the fiercest cowboy in town with this costume.

Chewy The Frisco Walking Cowboy costume.

Cost:$US14.99 on Chewy



This Buzz Lightyear costume will make your pup look fit for Toy Story.

Chewy The Rubie’s Costume Company Toy Story Buzz Lightyear costume.

Cost:$US29.99 on Chewy

This shark costume is perfect for dogs who love the water.

Chewy The Frisco Great White Shark costume.

Cost:$US11.99 on Chewy

Save the bees, and save some treats for your good boy!

Chewy The Frisco LED Bumble Bee costume.

Cost:$US17.99 on Chewy

This spooky werewolf costume is perfect for long-haired pups.

Chewy The Frisco Walking Werewolf costume.

Cost:$US16.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel extra cuddly in this teddy bear costume.

Chewy The Frisco Walking Teddy Bear costume.

Cost:$US14.99 from Chewy

This costume is perfect for dairy good boys.

Chewy The Frisco Udderly Cow costume.

Cost:$US13.99 on Chewy

