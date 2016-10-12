The 13 hottest couples costumes for Halloween this year, according to Pinterest

The INSIDER Summary:
It’s hard enough to think of one good Halloween costume, but twice as difficult to find one that works for two.
Luckily, there are plenty of options.
If you’re going for relevance, try Ash and Pikachu. Or choose something timeless like a pizza slice and delivery boy.
Keep scrolling to see 13 of Pinterest’s most popular couples costume for this Halloween.
Thanks to the Pokemon Go craze, you'll probably be seeing Ash and Pikachu pairs everywhere this Halloween.
The Brangelina divorce will likely prompt some Brad and Angelina costumes, like this easy Mr. and Mrs. Smith rendition.
Mary Poppins and her chimney sweep might not be as current as Brad and Angelina, but they're a classic.
In keeping with the Disney theme, there's also dynamic duo Yzma and Kronk from 'The Emperor's New Groove.'
