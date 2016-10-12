The 13 hottest couples costumes for Halloween this year, according to Pinterest

Sarah Schmalbruch
Couples Mr. and Mrs. Smith Halloween CostumeBailey Sanders / Pinterest

  • Pinterest offers plenty of ideas for couples Halloween costumes.
  • There’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith or a fried egg with bacon.
It’s hard enough to think of one good Halloween costume, but twice as difficult to find one that works for two.

Luckily, there are plenty of options.

If you’re going for relevance, try Ash and Pikachu. Or choose something timeless like a pizza slice and delivery boy.

Keep scrolling to see 13 of Pinterest’s most popular couples costume for this Halloween.

A delivery boy isn't complete without a slice of pizza.

Kelly Mindell | Studio DIY / Pinterest

And an egg definitely requires some bacon.

costumeish.com / Pinterest

If food isn't your thing, go for toiletries like soap and a loofah.

Brit Morin / Pinterest

Or household items like a plug and an electrical socket.

costumeish.com / Pinterest

Thanks to the Pokemon Go craze, you'll probably be seeing Ash and Pikachu pairs everywhere this Halloween.

Costume Works / Pinterest

The Brangelina divorce will likely prompt some Brad and Angelina costumes, like this easy Mr. and Mrs. Smith rendition.

Bailey Sanders / Pinterest

Mary Poppins and her chimney sweep might not be as current as Brad and Angelina, but they're a classic.

Jamie Dorobek | C.R.A.F.T. / Pinterest

In keeping with the Disney theme, there's also dynamic duo Yzma and Kronk from 'The Emperor's New Groove.'

Flickr.com / Pinterest

Another Disney-inspired choice: Peter Pan and his shadow.

io9.com / Pinterest

For something a little more adult, there's the most interesting man and his bottle of Dos Equis.

totalfratmove.com / Pinterest

Animal lovers could try a firefighter and his/her Dalmatian...

cdn.totalsororitymove.com / Pinterest

... a hunter and a deer...

Costume Works / Pinterest

... or Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat.

Coolest Homemade Costumes / Pinterest

