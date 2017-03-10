These are the 10 trendiest hairstyles for guys right now

If you can’t keep up with the times, your hairstyle might quickly become outdated.
Let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. We’ve illustrated below the prevailing trendy haircuts, according to our friends at Men’s Hairstyles Now and their infographic on cool hairstyles for men in 2018.
Whether you go with the trendy fringe or the close-cropped style of the fade, one of these 10 hairstyles is sure to fit your personality.
The fade
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Comb over
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Spiky
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Undercut
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Pompadour
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Slick back
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Quiff
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Faux hawk
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Brushed-up
Source: Men’s Hairstyles Now
Fringe
