The best men's haircut for every face shape

Every man has, at one point or another, sat down in the barber’s chair and been asked, “What’ll it be today?”

We have a recommendation: instead of just saying “the same as last time” or “the usual,” take into account your face shape for a brand-new hair style. Some styles look better or worse based on your face shape, and this infographic — based on the one our friends at Men’s Hairstyles Today put together — will help you pick the best.

See what popular haircut you should really be getting, based on the shape of your face.

Oblong: face is longer than it is wide Samantha Lee/Business Insider Short haircuts are best for an oblong or rectangular face. Be careful with a bushy beard, however, as that could make your face look even bigger. Oval: narrow, with no sharp edges Samantha Lee/Business Insider Luckily, most hairstyles will look good with an oval face shape. A word of caution: avoid bangs or fringes that could cover your forehead and make your head appear even rounder than it already is. Diamond: strong jaw and angular cheek bones Samantha Lee/Business Insider The best-case scenario here is to pair a beard with a fringed haircut like a faux hawk or textured crop. Round: face is equal in length and width Samantha Lee/Business Insider Round faces could use some definition to make them appear longer. Because of that, you may consider a cut that is shorter on the sides and taller on the top, which would give a round face balance. Square: angular and prominent Samantha Lee/Business Insider Square faces have lots of sharp angles and, often, a masculine look. They're similar to round faces in that they're best softened with a cut that's taller on the top. But square-faced men also have the option of going for a really short haircut that will balance out with their naturally round head. Triangle: prominent jaw, which is wider than the cheekbones Samantha Lee/Business Insider A triangular face has a prominent jaw that is wider than the cheekbones. Men with this shape are better off clean-shaven and with medium-length hair.

