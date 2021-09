Aarón Sánchez adds chapulines and queso fresco to his guacamole.

To make the “MasterChef” judge’ s recipe, you’ll need four avocados, white onion, Roma tomatoes, and the juice of three limes.

Sánchez also kicks his guac up a notch by adding a Serrano chile, queso fresco or queso Cotija, sliced radish, and an optional spoonful of dried chapulines, which are toasted, fried grasshoppers. He toasts his with chili powder, lime juice, and salt.

See the recipe here »