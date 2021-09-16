Ina Garten uses hot sauce, garlic, and a whole tomato in her guacamole.

Spice-intolerant folks might want to be wary of Ina Garten’s recipe for guacamole. The celebrity chef uses hot sauce to give her guacamole a kick, in addition to garlic and all the regular fixings. Garten also recommends using a knife to roughly chop the guacamole right in the bowl, rather than a fork or masher.

The chef also prefers not to include cilantro, a staple in many guacamole recipes, as the chef has said she “never goes near it.” She also swaps lemon juice for the usual lime juice to keep the guacamole from browning.

See the recipe here »