12 Grill Accessories Every BBQ Master Needs This Summer

The official start of summer is just weeks away, which means that barbecue season is here.
But grilling meat to juicy perfection isn’t as easy as some might think — it takes skill, the right tools, and the tastiest ingredients.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift or just want to impress your buddies around the backyard this summer, these 12 barbecue accessories — from a meat tenderizer to an instant marinator — will take your grilling game to the next level.
Cheese on hamburgers is good, but melted cheese inside the patties is even better. Make your own with the Stuffed Hamburger press, which allows you to add fillings like cheese, bacon, and veggies.
Heavy-duty meat shredders will save you time when you're working with large pieces of meat. They easily shred the meat into bite-sized pieces, like pulled pork or chicken.
Cedar planks will hold moisture and add a cedar-smoked flavour to your meat. You can also soak the planks in wine, apple juice, or beer for extra flavour.
A grill press comes in handy when you're cooking bacon or thin cuts of meat. It prevents the meat from curling while cooking, and is also great for paninis or grilled sandwiches.
Instead of marinating meats and vegetables for hours, use the Instant Marinator. It marinates and seasons your food in five minutes or less.
This dishwasher safe Grill Basket lets you cook a whole fish or vegetables over an open flame. The flexible stainless steel wire holder will help you cook even the most delicate foods.
Iron Chef Michael Symon has put together 120 recipes for meat lovers. The cookbook is broken down by the type of meat, and also includes recipes for the side dishes, too.
Step away from the grill with the Meat Thermometer. It lets you select your meat type, choose how you'd like it cooked, and beeps when you need to flip or take the meat off the grill.
If you want to grill on the go, then the Portable Grill is perfect. It can cook up to eight hamburgers at once, and has 452-square-inch cooking surface for veggies and toasting buns.
This badass DCI Knuckle Pounder Meat Tenderizer will give you a nice grip while you tenderize your steak. It also just looks awesome.
One of the highest rated meat rubs, Bad Byron's Butt Rub is a gluten-free spicy seasoning that makes everything taste better. Try it on any kind of meat, french fries, or vegetables.
The major drag of grilling is the messy clean up. Grillbots have three electric motors, an alarm, and rechargeable battery, and clean off your grill in under seven minutes with the push of a button.
