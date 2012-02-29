We Found Out Who Makes The Best Grilled Cheese In NYC

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Few foods are more comforting than grilled cheese, and the simple classic is getting its due in New York these days. With the recent rise in establishments cooking up new and refined versions of the “cheese dream,” the question of who serves the best one in town has also come up. This past weekend, the folks at Openhouse Gallery set out to answer it with “The Big Cheesy”—a grilled cheese cook-off.Six establishments competed, some that focus exclusively on the grilled cheese, and others that are full restaurants with a good grilled cheese option. The event attracted around 1,200 people, 1,115 of whom voted for their favourite.



The contestants at The Big Cheesy came from all over the city and represented all types, from gastronomic gourmands to greasy griddlers:

Little Muenster – “Super fancy grilled cheese” at 100 Stanton Street

Big Daddy’s – A throwback diner with three locations in NY, the original is at 239 Park Avenue South

Melt Shop – “Hand crafted extra cheesy super delicious comfort food” 601 Lexington Avenue

Murray’s – “New York’s oldest cheese shop” has its flagship location at 254 Bleecker Street

Tartinery – A “casual and contemporary Parisian bistro” also serves up a mean grilled cheese or croque monsieur at 209 Mulberry Street

Lucy’s Whey – An “American artisanal cheese” purveyor who dabbles in the sandwich world and can be found at 75 Ninth Avenue

Casellula – “Cheese and wine cafe” at 401 W. 52nd Street

So who has the best grilled cheese in town?

