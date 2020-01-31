The best grilled cheese in every state

Eva E./Yelp A Fully Veggie grilled cheese from American Melts in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Yelp ranked the best grilled cheese sandwich in every state based on customer reviews.

Winners included grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with crab meat, a waffle-pressed grilled cheese, and a burger with grilled cheese sandwiches for buns.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A grilled cheese sandwich, at its essence, is gooey cheese melted between two slices of bread. But these restaurants have created their own imaginative versions of the classic comfort food.

To determine the best grilled cheese sandwich in every state, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning derivatives of “grilled cheese,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning grilled cheese sandwiches. Restaurant chains with more than five locations were excluded in order to uncover the best local spots. When available, all of the restaurants also have a passing health score.

Keep scrolling to see the best grilled cheese sandwich in every state, as determined by Yelp.

ALABAMA: Paramount Bar in Birmingham

“Best grilled cheese in town. Must have. Pair that with their french fries and you will be beyond satisfied. A lot of people like going to paramount for the drinks and games but I’m just here for the grilled cheese. I honestly prefer it over their other non vegetarian options,” wrote Yelp user Djovan O.

Learn more about Paramount Bar here.

ALASKA: 49th State Brewing Co in Anchorage

“I had the king crabby grilled cheese and it was soooo good, very rich, great for people who’ve been out hiking all day. It came with dipping seafood chowder and fries. … All in all a good experience and we recommend trying it out,” wrote Yelp user Michelle S.

Learn more about 49th State Brewing Co – Anchorage here.

ARIZONA: Prep & Pastry in Tucson

Melly T./Yelp Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

“I ordered the grilled cheese sandwich based on a suggestion from one of my friends. It was so good I finished it all even though I am on a diet,” wrote Yelp user Youssef A.

Learn more about Prep & Pastry here.

ARKANSAS: Hammontree’s Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville

Hillary G./Yelp Grilled cheese with spinach Gorgonzola soup.

“The sandwiches cannot be beat. They are great. Very tasty and nicely presented. The Parmageddon is delicious. My wife loves the Italian Stallion. It’s hard for me to pick an overall favourite…. Suggestion is to come back several times and eat your way,” wrote Yelp user James D.

Learn more about Hammontree’s Grilled Cheese here.

CALIFORNIA: Waffle Love in Northridge

Maryann M./Yelp Waffle grilled cheese with tomato bisque.

“We ordered the Sammy, the Grilled Cheese & the Love. Man oh man – your life isn’t complete until you’ve had their Grilled Cheese!! The cheese was perfectly cooked where it stretched from the tray to the awesome tomato bisque dip!” wrote Yelp user Rose G.

Learn more about Waffle Love – Northridge here.

COLORADO: The Canteen Tap House and Tavern in Breckenridge

Marie K./Yelp Four-cheese grilled cheese with red pepper soup.

“Our first time here from Dallas, TX and they did not disappoint! The smoked salmon dip was amazing as well as the grilled cheese with roasted red pepper soup,” wrote Yelp user Jan M.

Learn more about The Canteen Tap House and Tavern here.

CONNECTICUT: NV Bakery & Market in Waterford

Kathy R./Yelp Baked ham grilled cheese with tomato soup.

“When I first realised that all this place had on their menu was grilled cheese, I was prepared to walk in, order a grilled cheese and a drink, and sit down. Boy was I wrong! NV Bakery & Market redefines grilled cheese into something entirely different yet so recognisable and comforting,” wrote Yelp user Lynn P.

Learn more about NV Bakery & Market here.

DELAWARE: Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach

“I normally take a photo but it was so good I just tore right into it! I had the grilled cheese and potato salad. The grilled cheese is made with Brie and had bacon and thinly sliced green apples and the flavours together with the crisp texture of the bread were perfect!” wrote Yelp user Heldi M.

Learn more about Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats here.

FLORIDA: Mr & Mrs Bun in Miami

Lina L./Yelp Grilled cheese with cheddar and brie.

“The fried dumplings with short rib were absolutely delicious. The grilled cheese with cheddar and Brie … talk about melted goodness. The roasted potato fries were so tasty,” wrote Yelp user Raquel M.

Learn more about Mr & Mrs Bun here.

GEORGIA: Soho South Cafe in Savannah

Tiffany K./Yelp Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

“The food and atmosphere is fabulous for a casual family brunch or a girls’ date. The fried goat cheese salad was great – the perfect combo of sweet and savoury. But the main highlight is our meal was the grilled cheese sandwich and the TOMATO SOUP,” wrote Yelp user Allison C.

Learn more about Soho South Cafe here.

HAWAII: Porky’s Kauai in Waimea

Erin I./Yelp Pulled pork with grilled cheese.

“I had a grilled cheese with pork, pineapple, two cheeses and hot sauce. My youngest had pork on white rice and the my wife and older daughter had grilled cheese with sweet hot sauce. The pork was excellently smoked with a great flavour. The sauces added a lot to the sandwich and provided a great accompaniment,” wrote Yelp user Pete O.

Learn more about Porky’s Kauai here.

IDAHO: Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Coeur d’Alene

“This is a excellent place for sandwich. I highly recommend. It’s big and filling. They [definitely] know how to make a grilled cheese,” wrote Yelp user Toly M.

Learn more about Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese here.

ILLINOIS: 3 Arts Club Café in Chicago

“Beautiful place and ambience. I love going here for a brunch or a catch up with friends! My fave … are the burrata and the grilled cheese!” wrote Yelp user Sejal P.

Learn more about 3 Arts Club Café here.

INDIANA: Milktooth in Indianapolis

Erica C./Yelp Cranberry walnut with Gouda and raclette grilled cheese.

“Yum yum yum! I ordered the Raclette & Gouda Grilled Cheese and it was amazing! So sweet and savoury. I am not big on too sweet and this was just the right amount of flavours to even it all out. The egg on top just added an extra layer of deliciousness mellowing out the stronger flavours. I definitely felt like it was worth the price and I will be ordering it again!” wrote Yelp user Lisa Y.

Learn more about Milktooth here.

IOWA: Cheese Bar in Des Moines

“The Spanish grilled cheese is definitely my favourite. It is so good and tastes so unique that I have gotten it the past few times I’ve been here,” wrote Yelp user Jake M.

Learn more about Cheese Bar here.

KANSAS: The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

“This has got to be hands down the best place in town to get a grilled cheese sandwich and listen to great local music. Love the vibe of this restaurant and not to mention unique drink and dessert menu,” wrote Yelp user Staci O.

Learn more about The Wheel Barrel here.

KENTUCKY: Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ in Louisville

Mike T./Yelp Grilled cheese with brisket, mac and cheese, and fries.

“Coming from a reliable source, the grilled cheese offerings are superb, with several meat and cheese options. Friendly service, reasonable prices, TVs scattered throughout,” wrote Yelp user Justin J.

Learn more about Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ here.

LOUISIANA: Meauxbar in New Orleans

“Everything we ate was perfection! The standout for me was the French Onion grilled cheese: perfectly crisp buttery brioche with melty Gruyere and tender beef,” wrote Yelp user Emmalee W.

Learn more about Meauxbar here.

MAINE: The HighRoller Lobster in Portland

“Lobster. Grilled. Cheese. I don’t know how I’ve never had that combination before but this is truly one of the greatest meals I’ve ever had,” wrote Yelp user Alyssa C.

Learn more about The HighRoller Lobster here.

MARYLAND: Full On Craft Eats & Drinks in Rockville

“I’ve gotten carry out from here a few times. The meatloaf sandwich, crab cake grilled cheese, and turkey cranberry were all tasty. Decent portions as well,” wrote Yelp user Megan J.

Learn more about Full On Craft Eats & Drinks here.

MASSACHUSETTS: Mystic Station in Malden

“The food was great. I got the pulled pork grilled cheese. It was crispy and had the perfect ratio of meat to cheese,” wrote Yelp user Katharine M.

Learn more about Mystic Station here.

MICHIGAN: Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop in Grand Rapids

Joe Y./ Yelp Grilled cheese with chicken and broccoli.

“How fun is this?!? A revolving menu based on local fresh ingredients. I had the tomato and grilled cheese. So yummy!!” wrote Yelp user Sarah D.

Learn more about Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop here.

MINNESOTA: All Square in Minneapolis

Jennifer B./Yelp Apple pecan brie grilled cheese.

“Very good grilled cheese. The menu has a wide variety of unique options making it very hard to pick one. I went with the apple Brie pecan grilled cheese and it was phenomenal!” wrote Yelp user Todd M.

Learn more about All Square here.

MISSISSIPPI: Depot Kitchen & Market in Hattiesburg

“This was my first time to eat at the Depot. The decor is rustic industrial and it has a great vibe. I had the lump crab grilled cheese and the tomato basil soup. Both were excellent,” wrote Yelp user Mark H.

Learn more about Depot Kitchen & Market here.

MISSOURI: The Fountain On Locust in St. Louis

“This is our go-to spot prior to seeing a show at The Fox or The Sheldon. A tip: the grilled cheese has orange marmalade on it, so be prepared for it to taste unique. People love it,” wrote Yelp user Joe C.

Learn more about The Fountain On Locust here.

MONTANA: Muffaletta’s in Dillon

Muffletta’s/Yelp A caprese grilled cheese.

“Great BLTs, grilled cheeses and service! Love the interior decor, makes for a pleasant and enjoyable visit for lunch on our road trip!” wrote Yelp user Alexandra K.

Learn more about Muffaletta’s here.

NEBRASKA: Block 16 in Omaha

Matt M./Yelp The lobster grilled cheese at Block 16.

“If you like unique food, this is the place to go. Their grilled cheese of the day is heavenly, and their weird and wacky specials always look amazing,” wrote Yelp user Bethany F.

Learn more about Block 16 here.

NEVADA: Truffles N Bacon Cafe in Las Vegas

Linda T./Yelp Not Yo Mama’s grilled cheese sandwich.

“This establishment is amazing! It’s definitely a must try. Their Not Yo Mama’s grilled cheese is fantastic!” wrote Yelp user Christine C.

Learn more about Truffles N Bacon Cafe here.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Black Mtn. Burger in Lincoln

“The Smitty Burger is a burger in between two grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon. It is definitely something that can be shared, if you’re willing to share yummy goodness with someone!” wrote Yelp user Adrianne D.

Learn more about Black Mtn Burger here.

NEW JERSEY: American Melts in Kenilworth

Eva E./Yelp A Fully Veggie grilled cheese.

“Such [a] hidden treasure, I love this place, I just tried it and wow it’s amazing! Definitely recommend to anyone who loves a great grilled cheese!!” wrote Yelp user Grace K.

Learn more about American Melts here.

NEW MEXICO: The Grove Cafe & Market in Albuquerque

Kellee K./Yelp A grilled cheese with green chilli.

“I’ve had a few things here, but the grilled cheese with green chile is just SO good I can’t ever resist it. Now I just order it every time,” wrote Yelp user Levi E.

Learn more about The Grove Cafe & Market here.

NEW YORK: The Cheese Traveller in Albany

Daniel B./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich from the Cheese Traveller.

“Love it. The best grilled cheese you’ll ever have in your life. The display of various cheeses from around the world [will] please your eyes as well as your palate,” wrote Yelp user Brigid O.

Learn more about The Cheese Traver Albany here.

NORTH CAROLINA: Papi Queso in Charlotte

Nikki W./Yelp A grilled cheese at Papi Queso.

“So much yes! This has to be one of, if not the best, grilled cheese I’ve ever had! It’s so cheesy and gooey, and the herbs inside were a nice fresh touch!” wrote Yelp user Megs B.

Learn more about Papi Queso here.

NORTH DAKOTA: Mezzaluna in Fargo

Sara W./Yelp Grilled cheese with tomato soup shooters.

“My personal favourite is the grilled cheese and tomato soup! I know, you’re probably asking what am I doing ordering that at a classy lounge. But not so fast…this isn’t your ordinary grilled cheese and soup. It’s a grilled cheese with a mixture blend of cheeses on thick Texas toast and what tastes like homemade tomato soup! Definitely not Wonder bread with Kraft singles and a can of Campbell’s! Just trust me and try it! You’ll be in love too,” wrote Yelp user Ryan L.

Learn more about Mezzaluna here.

OHIO: Maplewood Kitchen and Bar in Cincinnati

Sarang K./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich from Maplewood Kitchen and Bar.

“By far the best grilled cheese I’ve ever had. This is a game changer! If [you’re] a grilled cheese fanatic you won’t be disappointed,” wrote Yelp user Joseph H.

Learn more about Maplewood Kitchen and Bar here.

OKLAHOMA: Kitchen No. 324 in Oklahoma City

Kayla K./Yelp A Really Fancy Grilled Cheese with Brussels sprouts.

“I was in town for a business trip and I had the really fancy grilled cheese. BEST grilled cheese I’ve ever had. Customer service was wonderful and I enjoyed my time there,” wrote Yelp user Susan Z.

Learn more about Kitchen No. 324 here.

OREGON: Sugarpine Drive-In in Troutdale

Sugarpine Drive-In The waffle-pressed grilled cheese from Sugarpine Drive-In.

“Great waffle grilled cheese and the soft serve is very thick and creamy. Arrive as soon as they open. It fills up quickly!” wrote Yelp user AdriAnne C.

Learn more about the Sugarpine Drive-In here.

PENNSYLVANIA: Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington

Ronni S./Yelp A duck confit grilled cheese.

“Do yourself a favour and order the pulled pork grilled cheese and coleslaw. Absolutely delicious!” wrote Yelp user Olivia F.

Learn more about the Bittersweet Cafe here.

RHODE ISLAND: Scratch Kitchen & Catering in Newport

James D./Yelp A pulled pork grilled cheese.

“GO HERE! This tiny little spot is pumping out some pretty incredible food. Like the Steak and American grilled cheese that I devoured. These aren’t your typical grilled cheeses, these things are glorious and golden and one of the best grilled cheeses I have ever had,” wrote Yelp user Michael P.

Learn more about Scratch Kitchen & Catering here.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake in Murrells Inlet

Kevin S./Yelp The crab cake grilled cheese.

“Best crab cake grilled cheese, sweet potato fries and fried lobster grilled cheese in South Carolina,” wrote Yelp user Mike L.

Learn more about The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Murphy’s Pub & Grill in Rapid City

Norm C./Yelp The Adult Grilled Cheese at Murphy’s Pub & Grill.

“Tried the Adult Grilled Cheese with bacon. It was phenomenal! I haven’t had a grilled cheese in years, and now I can never go back unless I have one of theirs!” wrote Yelp user Simon H.

Learn more about Murphy’s Pub & Grill here.

TENNESSEE: Barrel House BBQ in Lynchburg

Jun I./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with pulled pork, known as ‘grilled cheese on crack,’ at Barrel House BBQ.

“Absolutely fantastic! The food was incredible: fall off the bone baby back ribs, this pulled pork grilled cheese that’s called “grilled cheese on crack” (I can confirm no crack was in the grilled cheese) and the sides were on point. Do yourself a favour, go to the Jack Daniel’s distillery tour then hit this spot for lunch or dinner. Fantastic!!!” wrote Yelp user Alex M.

Learn more about Barrel House BBQ here.

TEXAS: Barrio Barista in San Antonio

“Get the Barbacoa Grilled Cheese!!!! You will not be sorry!” wrote Yelp user Brad L.

Learn more about Barrio Barista here.

UTAH: Fletcher’s in Park City

Cory L./Yelp Short rib grilled cheese sourdough bites.

“The short rib grilled cheese is the bomb! Service is great. Had a sponge cake with berries that was divine,” wrote Yelp user Mike H.

Learn more about Fletcher’s here.

VERMONT: Monarch & the Milkweed in Burlington

Grace G./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup.

“Thick cut slices of freshly baked bread, oozy good cheese, grilled super crunchy, served with tomato soup for dipping. If you like a grilled cheese, you MUST GET THIS. It’s the best grilled cheese I have ever had,” wrote Yelp user Lucy Y.

Learn more about Monarch & the Milkweed here.

VIRGINIA: Food For Thought Restaurant in Williamsburg

Darnell P./Yelp The Coastline grilled cheese with crab meat, bacon, and tomatoes.

“Everything was great. We had the Coastline Grilled Cheese combo with a great soup, Fried Shrimp platter and the kids meals were great too. Service was spot on. They have a full bar. How can you go wrong?” wrote Yelp user Les T.

Learn more about Food For Thought Restaurant here.

WASHINGTON: Crockett’s Public House in Puyallup

Kimberly H./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich at Crockett’s Public House.

“I love this place! My favourite is the grilled cheese. It’s so good, I come at least once a week for it!! The tomato soup that comes with it has just the right amount of basil to give flavour without being too sweet. You also get your choice of side, fries/salad/coleslaw. It’s a perfect meal,” wrote Yelp user Natalie M.

Learn more about Crockett’s Public House here.

WEST VIRGINIA: Canal House Cafe in Harpers Ferry

Brandi M./Yelp A pesto, tomato, and mozzarella grilled cheese.

“Had some chilli and then a grilled cheese with green apple. I have a feeling I’ll be flying back in the spring just to have that grilled cheese again. It was amazing,” wrote Yelp user Karsta S.

Learn more about Canal House Cafe here.

WISCONSIN: Alchemy in Madison

“This place is so cool! All the food was great. I had the stuffed grilled cheese and it was 10/10 stars. AMAZING,” wrote Yelp user Marley S.

Learn more about Alchemy here.

WYOMING: Liberty Burger in Jackson

Shauna S./Yelp A grilled cheese sandwich from Liberty Burger.

“Oreo milkshake. Bacon grilled cheese. That’s all you need to know. This place is delicious!!” wrote Yelp user Sarah S.

Learn more about Liberty Burger here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.