This place claims to make the best grilled cheese ever -- here's our verdict

High Street on Hudson recently opened on New York City’s west side. It’s an outpost of High Street on Market, a Philadelphia staple that serves sophisticated American food as well as baked goods.

High Street on Hudson has a similar concept; its menu is filled with innovative American classics such as a duck meatball sub and pastrami and hash. As of right now, the restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch, but dinner is on the way.

We stopped in for one menu item in particular: “the best grilled cheese ever.” We wanted to know if the sandwich — made with thick, doughy potato bread, loads of butter, and cheddar cheese — lives up to its name.

Our verdict? It does indeed.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

