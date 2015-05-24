13 of the best graduation speeches of all time

Instead of the usual commencement platitudes -- none of which, Morrison argued, are true anyway -- the Nobel Prize winning writer asked grads to create their own narratives.

'What is now known is not all what you are capable of knowing,' she said. 'You are your own stories and therefore free to imagine and experience what it means to be human without wealth. What it feels like to be human without domination over others, without reckless arrogance, without fear of others unlike you, without rotating, rehearsing and reinventing the hatreds you learned in the sandbox.'

In your own story, you can't control all the character. 'The theme you choose may change or simply elude you. But being your own story means you can always choose the tone. It also means that you can invent the language to say who you are and what you mean.' Being a storyteller reflects a deep optimism, she said -- and as a storyteller herself, ' I see your life as already artful, waiting, just waiting and ready for you to make it art.'

