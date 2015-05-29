Google is famous for its Doodle illustrations that transform Google’s homepage into something different in order to celebrate important anniversaries, events, or birthdays.
Thankfully Google has an archive full of all its past Google Doodles, so we combed through them to find our favourites.
From honouring the first man and woman to adventure into space to creating an interactive Les Paul Google logo that lets you record your own song, we’ve collected the 13 best Google Doodles we’ve seen so far.
To celebrate Pac-Man's 30th anniversary, Google created its first playable Doodle that let you play the classic arcade game right from your browser. You can still play the Pac-Man Doodle by clicking here.
Google created a Doodle that looks like it could be an illustration from a fairy tale to celebrate the royal wedding between Prince William and Catherine Middleton. While the Google logo is usually easily visible, this Doodle obscured the logo between picturesque castles, buildings, and bridges in London -- with a horse-drawn carriage carrying the royal couple at the center.
Raymond Loewy was the industrial designer responsible for creating a host of iconic designs ranging from the Shell, Exxon, and BP logos all the way to the Coca-Cola vending machines and the GG1 and S-1 locomotives. On what would have been his 120 birthday, Google created a stunning graphic hiding its logo among one of Loewy's iconic locomotive designs.
Google created an interactive Doodle for musician and inventor Les Paul's 96th birthday, celebrating the man who 'made the sound of rock and roll possible.' You can record your own 30-second song by using your mouse to virtually strum the Doodle's guitar strings and tapping the keys of your keyboard. Try it yourself by clicking here.
On June 18, 1983, NASA astronaut Sally Ride became the first woman to travel to space, flying aboard the Challenger space shuttle. Google created five spectacular animated Doodles to honour what would have been her 64th birthday, all of which you can see by clicking here.
