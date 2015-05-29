The 13 best Google Doodles

Steven Tweedie
Google is famous for its Doodle illustrations that transform Google’s homepage into something different in order to celebrate important anniversaries, events, or birthdays.

Thankfully Google has an archive full of all its past Google Doodles, so we combed through them to find our favourites.

From honouring the first man and woman to adventure into space to creating an interactive Les Paul Google logo that lets you record your own song, we’ve collected the 13 best Google Doodles we’ve seen so far.

2014 Olympic Games in Sochi

Google stood up against Russia's anti-gay laws the night before the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi with this Doodle that quoted the Olympic Charter and highlighted why the right to practice sports is a human right.

Playable Pac-Man

To celebrate Pac-Man's 30th anniversary, Google created its first playable Doodle that let you play the classic arcade game right from your browser. You can still play the Pac-Man Doodle by clicking here.

50th Anniversary of the First Man in Space

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first person to venture into space back in 1961. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his journey into orbit aboard the Vostok spacecraft, Google created this beautiful and vintage Doodle with a hidden animated space shuttle.

John Lennon's 70th birthday

To mark what would have been musician John Lennon's 70th birthday, the Google Doodle team created this beautiful animation -- its very first -- to honour the Beatles co-founder.

The Royal Wedding

Google created a Doodle that looks like it could be an illustration from a fairy tale to celebrate the royal wedding between Prince William and Catherine Middleton. While the Google logo is usually easily visible, this Doodle obscured the logo between picturesque castles, buildings, and bridges in London -- with a horse-drawn carriage carrying the royal couple at the center.

Gideon Sundback's 132nd Birthday

Gideon Sundback helped invent the zipper, so the Google Doodle team decided to let you 'unzip' the Google homepage on his 132nd birthday to reveal the search results for the man himself.

150th Anniversary of the Tube

When the London Underground, otherwise known as 'the Tube,' turned 150, Google whipped up this genius Doodle that incorporated the Underground's extensive network of train tracks into the Google logo.

Amelia Earhart's 115th Birthday

Google created this gorgeous illustration of Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and a fierce supporter of equal rights. This inspiring Doodle perfectly captures the adventurous spirit of Earhart and was published on what would have been her 115th birthday.

Alessandro Volta's 270th Birthday

Alessandro Volta was the man who invented the first electrical battery, so Google created a fitting animated Doodle to celebrate the 270th birthday of the 18th century Italian physicist and chemist.

MC Escher's 105th Birthday

Google kept things simple with its Doodle dedicated to renown artist M.C. Escher, known for his drawings that featured impossible geometry. The Google team paid tribute to the Dutch artist with a self-drawing Google log, based on Escher's famous 1948 sketch 'Drawing Hands.'

Raymond Loewy's 120th Birthday

Raymond Loewy was the industrial designer responsible for creating a host of iconic designs ranging from the Shell, Exxon, and BP logos all the way to the Coca-Cola vending machines and the GG1 and S-1 locomotives. On what would have been his 120 birthday, Google created a stunning graphic hiding its logo among one of Loewy's iconic locomotive designs.

Les Paul's 96th Birthday

Google created an interactive Doodle for musician and inventor Les Paul's 96th birthday, celebrating the man who 'made the sound of rock and roll possible.' You can record your own 30-second song by using your mouse to virtually strum the Doodle's guitar strings and tapping the keys of your keyboard. Try it yourself by clicking here.

Sally Ride's 64th Birthday

On June 18, 1983, NASA astronaut Sally Ride became the first woman to travel to space, flying aboard the Challenger space shuttle. Google created five spectacular animated Doodles to honour what would have been her 64th birthday, all of which you can see by clicking here.

