19 Cool Things You Can Do With Chrome Extensions

Extensions — ultra-lightweight programs that modify how the browser operates — have quickly become one of the major selling points of Chrome, Google‘s web browser.
In recognition of this, Google wrote a post listing some of the most impressive Chrome extensions to date. A few of them were made by Google or Googlers, but for the most part, this is third-party software, so Google’s aim here is simply to show off some of the neat stuff that Chrome extensions let you do.
We’re still sticking with Firefox (if only because our CMS requires it), but we have to admit a few of these make us jealous.
Invisible Hand: Does a quick price check and lets you know if the product you are looking at is available at a lower price elsewhere.
Google Voice: All sorts of helpful Voice features directly from the browser. See how many messages you have, initiate calls and texts, or call numbers on a site by clicking on them.
Readability Redux: 'Readability is a simple tool that makes reading on the Web more enjoyable by removing the clutter around what you're reading.'
Google Dictionary: Double-click any word to see its definition, or click on the icon in the address bar to look up any word.
AutoPager. Automatically loads the next page of a site. You can just scroll down instead of having to click to the next page.
Google Docs/PDF Viewer: Automatically previews pdfs, PowerPoint presentations, and other documents in Google Docs Viewer.
