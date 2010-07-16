19 Cool Things You Can Do With Chrome Extensions

Nick Saint

Extensions — ultra-lightweight programs that modify how the browser operates — have quickly become one of the major selling points of Chrome, Google‘s web browser.

In recognition of this, Google wrote a post listing some of the most impressive Chrome extensions to date. A few of them were made by Google or Googlers, but for the most part, this is third-party software, so Google’s aim here is simply to show off some of the neat stuff that Chrome extensions let you do.

We’re still sticking with Firefox (if only because our CMS requires it), but we have to admit a few of these make us jealous.

Invisible Hand

Invisible Hand: Does a quick price check and lets you know if the product you are looking at is available at a lower price elsewhere.

Tinyeye

Tineye: Image search utility to find exact matches (including cropped, edited, or re-sized images).

Extension.fm

Google Voice

Google Voice: All sorts of helpful Voice features directly from the browser. See how many messages you have, initiate calls and texts, or call numbers on a site by clicking on them.

Feedsquares

Feedsquares: Cool way of viewing your feeds via Google Reader.

Note Anywhere

Note Anywhere: Digital post-it notes that can be pasted and saved on any webpage.

Remember the Milk for Gmail

Remember the Milk: The popular to-do app.

Readability

Readability Redux: 'Readability is a simple tool that makes reading on the Web more enjoyable by removing the clutter around what you're reading.'

Instant Messaging Notifier

Instant Messaging Notifier: IM on multiple clients.

Secbrowsing

Secbrowsing: Checks that your plug-ins (e.g. Java, Flash) are up to date.

Turn off the Lights

Turn Off the Lights: Fades the page to improve the video-watching experience.

After the Deadline

After the Deadline: Checks spelling, style, and grammar on your emails, blog, tweets, etc.

Google Dictionary

Google Dictionary: Double-click any word to see its definition, or click on the icon in the address bar to look up any word.

Chromed Bird

Chromed Bird: A nice Twitter viewing extension.

AutoPager

AutoPager. Automatically loads the next page of a site. You can just scroll down instead of having to click to the next page.

Google Docs/PDF Viewer

Google Docs/PDF Viewer: Automatically previews pdfs, PowerPoint presentations, and other documents in Google Docs Viewer.

ScribeFire

ScribeFire: Full-featured blog editor that lets you easily post to any of your blogs.

