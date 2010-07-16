19 Cool Things You Can Do With Chrome Extensions

Extensions — ultra-lightweight programs that modify how the browser operates — have quickly become one of the major selling points of Chrome, Google‘s web browser.



In recognition of this, Google wrote a post listing some of the most impressive Chrome extensions to date. A few of them were made by Google or Googlers, but for the most part, this is third-party software, so Google’s aim here is simply to show off some of the neat stuff that Chrome extensions let you do.

We’re still sticking with Firefox (if only because our CMS requires it), but we have to admit a few of these make us jealous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.