We just created the best Google Chrome extension on the market for latest news headlines

Business Insider is known for giving you all the news you need — when and how you want it.

Now, with the launch of a Chrome browser extension, every time you open a new Chrome tab, you can get up-to-the-minute Business Insider updates. The page also includes a Markets Insider module that provides market updates and a search function for all the latest stock quotes.

Why stick with the boring standard Chrome tab page when you can now have the latest news and market updates?

The extension — which is secure and as simple to remove as it is to install — was created in partnership with Buzz Technologies. Get it now >>







What you get:

The best of Business Insider news, views and videos

In addition to the top stories of the day, you can watch the latest Business Insider video via our player within the extension and click through to any Business Insider story that catches your eye.

The latest data from Markets Insider

You can also keep up with the latest movements in the financial markets and search for real-time stock prices on Markets Insider (MI), our global markets data destination. Simply type in the ticker (eg, FB) or company name (Facebook) you want to check on and be taken directly to an interactive quote page on MI.

How to install:

Installation takes just a few clicks. If you read the site using Chrome then simply download the extension here and get up-to-date news, videos and data every time you open a new tab. Get it now >>



Any questions or feedback please email [email protected]





