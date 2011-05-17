15 Cool New Apps That Are Crushing It On Chrome

Photo: Google
Google Chrome is our favourite web browser, and apps from the Chrome Web Store make it even better.What are Chrome apps, you ask?
They are Chrome-optimised versions of websites with interactive features, and they are also complex editing tools, games, and more.
Chrome apps are basically entire web experiences built into one browser tab in Chrome.
Also, Chrome apps are a testament to everything you can accomplish with HTML 5, and everything you’ll be able to do with a Chromebook coming this June.
Skip the native apps on your computer and switch to Chrome apps instead. Many popular desktop apps like Tweetdeck, Evernote, photo editing programs, and more have already made the switch.
We just tried it, and it plays like a dream. It's the original Super Mario Bros, and you can even play as other game characters like Link (from the Legend of Zelda), Mega Man, and Samus Aran.
Use the keyboard to control Mario, and all the old school sound effects are included as well.
Price: free
Rdio is one of the coolest new ways to stream online music. $4.99/month on Rdio buys you unlimited music listening on your iPhone and computer.
Rdio is also a social experience, letting you see what friends are listening to and recommend tracks.
Using the web app built for Chrome is a wonderful experience. No wonder, considering Rdio is built by the smart guys behind Skype and Kazaa.
Price: free but you need a $4.99/month subscription (which is an awesome price)
Featuring over 100+ professionally designed themes, drag and drop ease-of-use, embeddable audio and video, and free hosting, Weebly is one of the coolest ways to build a website.
Price: free
If you're a New York Times subscriber, this Chrome web app is a must-buy.
The NYT put together an elegant and intuitive web app to browse articles and save things to read later. Convenient shortcuts are included to navigate the web app, breaking news alerts will make sure you don't miss a beat.
Price: free (but you need a New York Times subscription)
Open up this Chrome app each morning to see the 10 best photos from Sports Illustrated photographers.
Also, use the app to see news, scores, standings, and more for your favourite teams, then share content via Facebook and Twitter.
A must-have for sports fans.
Price: free
Tweetdeck for Chrome is a fully featured Tweetdeck client, but in your Chrome web browser.
Featuring scrollable and customisable columns, simple navigation, and the ability to post to Facebook and Twitter simultaneously, this Chrome app is a big time winner.
Price: free
With LucidChart, it's easy to create flow charts, mind maps (pictured), Venn diagrams, and more.
There are hundreds of templates to help you or your business be more productive, and it's free.
Price: free to try, but uses in-app payment to sell the app
Springpad is one of the biggest Evernote competitors, and tons of people even like it better than fan-favourite Evernote. Use Springpad to clip photos, text, and more, so you'll never forget anything.
Springpad's Chrome app is much better than Evernote's, allowing you to add and manage your notes in a gorgeous and interactive interface. Take pictures and write notes on your mobile device, and they'll ask sync to your computer.
Use this Chrome app in combination with the Chrome extension 'Springpad web clipper,' and you'll always have a place to stick things you don't want to forget that you see on the web.
Price: free
Angry Birds, in its perpetual effort to spawn across all of your electronic devices, is now in your Chrome browser.
The web app works great, and Angry Birds is just as fun as it's always been
Price: free
Aviary is a surprisingly powerful photo editor for Chrome. They also have an awesome office in New York.
Don't believe how powerful a web-based photo editor can be? Watch this amazing video which demos a project someone made in Aviary.
It's not a Photoshop replacement, but it's darn close for the average user.
Price: free
Double click to create a sticky or edit one, and type in something you need to remember.
You can change the font size and sticky colour, and you can drag stickies around, but that's all the customisation there is. Simplicity is a good thing for Stickies.
Price: free
SlideRocket is your all-in-one slideshow maker for Chrome.
Use the built in templates and tools to make your slideshow, then share/embed your slideshow online and use the built-in presentation analytics to monitor viewers.
Also, once you've made a slideshow, the rich HTML 5 viewer for iPhones and iPads makes your slideshow portable.
Price: free
Use PostPost to browse articles, links, and videos your friends post, all arrange in a neat grid view.
You can share and comment on stories within the app.
Price: free
Amazon Windowshop turns the biggest store in the world into a browse-able virtual supermall.
It's not that much different from the website, but it's fun to browse Amazon's products and recommendations through pictures.
Price: free
No need to try and send big files or email, Megaupload, or Rapidshare. Ge.tt kills them all.
All you need to do is install the app, click 'upload,' and you're ready to share via Facebook, Twitter, or anywhere you can paste a link.
Ge.tt isn't as much of an app as the rest of the apps on this list, but the app provides a quick shortcut to Ge.tt's great features.
Price: free
