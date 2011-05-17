15 Cool New Apps That Are Crushing It On Chrome

Photo: Google

Google Chrome is our favourite web browser, and apps from the Chrome Web Store make it even better.What are Chrome apps, you ask?



They are Chrome-optimised versions of websites with interactive features, and they are also complex editing tools, games, and more.

Chrome apps are basically entire web experiences built into one browser tab in Chrome.

Also, Chrome apps are a testament to everything you can accomplish with HTML 5, and everything you’ll be able to do with a Chromebook coming this June.

Skip the native apps on your computer and switch to Chrome apps instead. Many popular desktop apps like Tweetdeck, Evernote, photo editing programs, and more have already made the switch.

