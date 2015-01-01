The Best Google Campuses Around The World

Google doesn’t hold back when it comes to designing its campuses.
Unlike the stark minimalism of Apple’s campuses, Google has a flair for creating offices with a unique design that varies from building to building.
From the glowing black lights of the Toronto office’s music room to the cozy drive-in theatre at Google’s Paris campus, here’s what it looks like to work at Google around the world.
Elmo, an employee's dog, is dwarfed by the 'Top Secret' slogan plastered across Google's Zurich, Switzerland office.
Technology isn't allowed in the LA office's Eames meeting room, which also features an iconic Eames lounge chair to relax in.
