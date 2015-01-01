The Best Google Campuses Around The World

Google doesn’t hold back when it comes to designing its campuses.

Unlike the stark minimalism of Apple’s campuses, Google has a flair for creating offices with a unique design that varies from building to building.

From the glowing black lights of the Toronto office’s music room to the cozy drive-in theatre at Google’s Paris campus, here’s what it looks like to work at Google around the world.

The Zurich office briefing room is designed like an underground tunnel. Need a quiet place to work? Google's Zurich office also has these unique egg-shaped pods. Google's Zurich office, designed by Camenzind Evolution, has egg-shaped meeting rooms. Elmo, an employee's dog, is dwarfed by the 'Top Secret' slogan plastered across Google's Zurich, Switzerland office. Black lights and turntables: The music room at Google's Toronto office. Technology isn't allowed in the LA office's Eames meeting room, which also features an iconic Eames lounge chair to relax in. The Venice Beach, LA office also has a rock climbing wall. This colourful workspace is located in Google's Dublin office. That's no rooftop, but the New York City office does have a pretty scenic mural. A classic Citroen 2CV car sits in the Google France headquarters in Paris. At the New York City office, you can take a break and play some Guitar Hero. Need to ask a co-worker a question? Grab a scooter and wheel down the hallways of the NYC office. There's free lunch, and 15 different cafes to choose from at the Mountain View campus. Free tea service for your business meeting? Why not? Say goodbye to boring office spaces -- the San Francisco office went with a safari theme. Toronto's office also has a rooftop put-put green.

