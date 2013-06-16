RANKED: How The Biggest Names On Wall Street Stack Up On The Golf Course

In honour of the U.S. Open golf tournament going on this weekend, we decided show how the biggest name bankers and hedge fund managers stack up against each other the fairway.   

We know Wall Street trading floors have probably been changing the channel from financial television to watch the action on the course for the past few days. 

For our ranking, we combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.

We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow.  We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.  

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.

Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though. 

Anthony Scaramucci (Handicap Index: 28.4)

Firm/Title: Skybridge Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Plandome Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2003

He's a good sport about it though. When asked for comment, he said, 'Really? Who knew? I thought the highest score is what mattered.'

Source: GHIN

Glenn Hutchins (Handicap Index: 26.4)

Firm/Title: Silver Lake Partners/co-founder

Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase

Last Golf Outing: September 2007

Source: GHIN

Steve Eisman (Handicap Index: 24.6)

Firm/Title: Emrys Partners, founder (He's the fund manager from Michael Lewis' book 'The Big Short')

Where He's Golfed: Tam O'Shanter Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2013

Source: GHIN

Lloyd Blankfein (Handicap Index: 23.8)

Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: July 2012

Source: GHIN

James Gorman (Handicap Index: 20.0)

Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO

Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: August 2012

Source: GHIN

David Tepper (Handicap Index: 19.4)

Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder

Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Paul Singer (Handicap Index: 19.7)

Firm/Title: Elliott Management/CEO

Where He's Golfed: Fenway Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: August 2006

Source: GHIN

Feroz Dewan (Handicap Index: 17.1)

Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, co-manager

Where He's Played: Liberty National GC and Sebonack Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

John J. Mack (Handicap Index: 16.8)

Firm/Title: Former Chairman of Morgan Stanley

Where He's Played: Eagle Point Golf Club (He has a place on Figure Eight Island in North Carolina)

Last Golf Outing: March 2012

Source: GHIN

Eddie Lampert (Handicap Index: 16.2)

Firm/Title: ESL Investments, CEO

Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Atlantic Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2007

Source: GHIN

Rob Citrone (Handicap Index: 15.6)

Firm/Title: Discovery Capital, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Brooklawn Country Club

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Daniel Och (Handicap Index: 15.4)

Firm/Title: Och-Ziff Capital Management/ CEO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club, Atlantic Golf Club, Fenway Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: July 2011

Source: GHIN

Lee Ainslie III (Handicap Index: 14.9)

Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Julian Robertson (Handicap Index: 14.0)

Firm/Title: Tiger Management/CEO

Where He's Played: Cypress Point Club and National Golf Links of America

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Gary Cohn (Handicap Index: 12.2)

Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs/ COO/President

Where He's Played: Atlantic Golf Club, Liberty National Golf Club and Sebonack Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

James Cayne (Handicap Index: 12.0)

Firm/Title: Former Bear Stearns CEO

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2008 (He still went golfing even after JPMorgan acquired Bear during the financial crisis)

Source: GHIN

Howard Lutnick (Handicap Index: 10.7)

Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO

Where He's Played: The Bridge

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

J. Tomilson Hill (Handicap Index: 10.6)

Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Firm/Title: PIMCO/co-CIO

Where He's Golfed: Big Canyon Country Club and The Vintage Club

Last Outing: December 2012

Source: GHIN

Dick Fuld (Handicap Index: 10.4)

Firm/Title: Former Lehman Brothers CEO

Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase and McArthur Golf Club (Florida)

Last Golf Outing: February 2011 (Now we know one thing he's been doing since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008)

Source: GHIN

Frank Quattrone (Handicap Index: 9.6)

Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder

Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Source: GHIN

George Herbert Walker IV (Handicap Index: 9.5)

Firm/Title: Neuberger Berman, CEO/chairman

Where He's Played: National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills G.C. and The Golf Club of Purchase.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Richard Chilton (Handicap Index: 8.8)

Firm/Title: Chilton Investment Company

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Wee Burn Country Club, Blind Brook Club and Nantucket Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Steven A. Cohen (Handicap Index: 8.2)

Firm/Title: S.A.C. Capital Advisors, founder

Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase, Deepdale Golf Club and Rockrimmon Country Club.

Last Golf Outing: June 2010

Source: GHIN

Henry Kravis (Handicap Index: 7.9)

Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Stanley Druckenmiller (Handicap Index: 7.5)

Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.

Source: GHIN

Jimmy Lee (Handicap Index: 7.2)

Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Fun Fact: Back in 2009, Dan Freed reported for TheStreet.com that Lee had a reputation for 'liberal score keeping' on the fairway.

Freed writes, 'Lee's success has made him accustomed to getting his way, a trait that extends beyond his business dealings to things like his own golf score, according to several sources. His liberal scorekeeping apparently led to an interesting game with New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has a reputation for scrupulous adherence to the rules, according to one private equity executive.'

Source: GHIN

Philippe Laffont (Handicap Index: 7.2)

Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Dirk Ziff (Handicap Index: 6.5 )

Firm/Title: Ziff Brothers Investments

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club and Merion Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: August 2005

Source: GHIN

Eric Gleacher (Handicap Index: 5.2)

Firm/Title: Gleacher & Co, founder/former chairman

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Atlantic Golf Club and Lost Tree Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Jimmy Dunne III (Handicap Index: 2.7)

Firm/Title: Sandler O'Neill, CEO, founder

Where He's Played: Kinloch Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Frederica Golf Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, National Golf Links of America and Blind Brook Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Source: GHIN

Bob Prince (Handicap Index: 1.4)

Firm/Title: Bridgewater Associates, co-CIO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club and Silber Spring Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Chase Coleman (Handicap Index: 0.4)

Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.

Last Golf Outing: May 2013

Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Source: GHIN

Trip Kuehne III (Handicap Index: +1.2)

Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder

Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)

Last Golf Outing: March 2013

Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.

Source: GHIN

Golf isn't the only sport where Wall Street excels...

