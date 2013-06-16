RANKED: How The Biggest Names On Wall Street Stack Up On The Golf Course

In honour of the U.S. Open golf tournament going on this weekend, we decided show how the biggest name bankers and hedge fund managers stack up against each other the fairway.



We know Wall Street trading floors have probably been changing the channel from financial television to watch the action on the course for the past few days.

For our ranking, we combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.

We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow. We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.

Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.

