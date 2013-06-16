RANKED: How The Biggest Names On Wall Street Stack Up On The Golf Course

In honour of the U.S. Open golf tournament going on this weekend, we decided show how the biggest name bankers and hedge fund managers stack up against each other the fairway.
We know Wall Street trading floors have probably been changing the channel from financial television to watch the action on the course for the past few days.
For our ranking, we combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.
We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow. We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.
Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He seems to find shooting low scores a difficult endeavour.
Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps.
Also, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t golf. His two predecessors at JPMorgan were members of the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club though.
Firm/Title: Skybridge Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Plandome Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2003
He's a good sport about it though. When asked for comment, he said, 'Really? Who knew? I thought the highest score is what mattered.'
Firm/Title: Silver Lake Partners/co-founder
Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase
Last Golf Outing: September 2007
Firm/Title: Emrys Partners, founder (He's the fund manager from Michael Lewis' book 'The Big Short')
Where He's Golfed: Tam O'Shanter Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: April 2013
Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: July 2012
Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO
Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: August 2012
Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder
Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Elliott Management/CEO
Where He's Golfed: Fenway Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: August 2006
Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, co-manager
Where He's Played: Liberty National GC and Sebonack Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Former Chairman of Morgan Stanley
Where He's Played: Eagle Point Golf Club (He has a place on Figure Eight Island in North Carolina)
Last Golf Outing: March 2012
Firm/Title: ESL Investments, CEO
Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Atlantic Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: April 2007
Firm/Title: Discovery Capital, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Brooklawn Country Club
Last Golf Outing: September 2012
Firm/Title: Och-Ziff Capital Management/ CEO
Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club, Atlantic Golf Club, Fenway Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: July 2011
Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Tiger Management/CEO
Where He's Played: Cypress Point Club and National Golf Links of America
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs/ COO/President
Where He's Played: Atlantic Golf Club, Liberty National Golf Club and Sebonack Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Former Bear Stearns CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club
Last Golf Outing: April 2008 (He still went golfing even after JPMorgan acquired Bear during the financial crisis)
Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO
Where He's Played: The Bridge
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM
Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: PIMCO/co-CIO
Where He's Golfed: Big Canyon Country Club and The Vintage Club
Last Outing: December 2012
Firm/Title: Former Lehman Brothers CEO
Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase and McArthur Golf Club (Florida)
Last Golf Outing: February 2011 (Now we know one thing he's been doing since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008)
Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder
Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Neuberger Berman, CEO/chairman
Where He's Played: National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills G.C. and The Golf Club of Purchase.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Chilton Investment Company
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Wee Burn Country Club, Blind Brook Club and Nantucket Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: S.A.C. Capital Advisors, founder
Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase, Deepdale Golf Club and Rockrimmon Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: June 2010
Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.
Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Fun Fact: Back in 2009, Dan Freed reported for TheStreet.com that Lee had a reputation for 'liberal score keeping' on the fairway.
Freed writes, 'Lee's success has made him accustomed to getting his way, a trait that extends beyond his business dealings to things like his own golf score, according to several sources. His liberal scorekeeping apparently led to an interesting game with New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has a reputation for scrupulous adherence to the rules, according to one private equity executive.'
Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Ziff Brothers Investments
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club and Merion Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: August 2005
Firm/Title: Gleacher & Co, founder/former chairman
Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Atlantic Golf Club and Lost Tree Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Sandler O'Neill, CEO, founder
Where He's Played: Kinloch Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Frederica Golf Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club, National Golf Links of America and Blind Brook Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Firm/Title: Bridgewater Associates, co-CIO
Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club and Silber Spring Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.
Last Golf Outing: May 2013
Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder
Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)
Last Golf Outing: March 2013
Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.