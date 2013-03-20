RANKED: The Best Golfers On Wall Street

Getty Images/Ross KinnairdSpring and then summer will be here before we know it and that means Wall Streeters will start heading out to the golf course after work and on the weekends.



So that got us thinking.

Which bankers and hedge fund managers are the best on the fairway?

We combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.

We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow. We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He is one of our worst golfers in this ranking.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps. This list begins with the worst in the group.

If you know of anyone who should be on the list that we admitted, please email us at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.