RANKED: The Best Golfers On Wall Street

Julia La Roche

Getty Images/Ross KinnairdSpring and then summer will be here before we know it and that means Wall Streeters will start heading out to the golf course after work and on the weekends.  

So that got us thinking.

Which bankers and hedge fund managers are the best on the fairway?  

We combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.

We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow.  We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.  

Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He is one of our worst golfers in this ranking.

Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps. This list begins with the worst in the group.

Anthony Scaramucci (Handicap Index: 28.4)

Firm/Title: Skybridge Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Plandome Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2003

He's a good sport about it though. When asked for comment, he said, 'Really? Who knew? I thought the highest score is what mattered.'

Source: GHIN

Lloyd Blankfein (Handicap Index: 23.8)

Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: July 2012

Source: GHIN

James Gorman (Handicap Index: 20.0)

Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO

Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: August 2012

Source: GHIN

David Tepper (Handicap Index: 19.4)

Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder

Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Feroz Dewan (Handicap Index: 17.1)

Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, co-manager

Where He's Played: Liberty National GC and Sebonack Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Eddie Lampert (Handicap Index: 16.2)

Firm/Title: ESL Investments, CEO

Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Atlantic Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2007

Source: GHIN

Lee Ainslie III (Handicap Index: 15.9)

Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club

Last Golf Outing: January 2013

Source: GHIN

Rob Citrone (Handicap Index: 15.6)

Firm/Title: Discovery Capital, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Brooklawn Country Club

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Daniel Och (Handicap Index: 15.4)

Firm/Title: Och-Ziff Capital Management/ CEO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club, Atlantic Golf Club, Fenway Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: July 2011

Source: GHIN

James Cayne (Handicap Index: 12.0)

Firm/Title: Former Bear Stearns CEO

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club

Last Golf Outing: April 2008 (He still went golfing even after JPMorgan acquired Bear during the financial crisis)

Source: GHIN

J. Tomilson Hill (Handicap Index: 10.6)

Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Howard Lutnick (Handicap Index: 10.5)

Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO

Where He's Played: The Bridge

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Dick Fuld (Handicap Index: 10.4)

Firm/Title: Former Lehman Brothers CEO

Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase and McArthur Golf Club (Florida)

Last Golf Outing: February 2011 (Now we know one thing he's been doing since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008)

Source: GHIN

Frank Quattrone (Handicap Index: 10.0)

Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder

Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.

Last Golf Outing: March 2013

Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

George Herbert Walker IV (Handicap Index: 9.3)

Firm/Title: Neuberger Berman, CEO/chairman

Where He's Played: National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills G.C. and The Golf Club of Purchase.

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Steven A. Cohen (Handicap Index: 8.2)

Firm/Title: S.A.C. Capital Advisors, founder

Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase, Deepdale Golf Club and Rockrimmon Country Club.

Last Golf Outing: June 2010

Source: GHIN

Henry Kravis (Handicap Index: 7.6)

Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America

Last Golf Outing: August 2012

Source: GHIN

Stanley Druckenmiller (Handicap Index: 7.1)

Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder

Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).

Last Golf Outing: August 2012

Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.

Source: GHIN

Philippe Laffont (Handicap Index: 6.9)

Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: September 2012

Source: GHIN

Dirk Ziff (Handicap Index: 6.5 )

Firm/Title: Ziff Brothers Investments

Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club and Merion Golf Club

Last Golf Outing: August 2005

Source: GHIN

Jimmy Lee (Handicap Index: 5.6)

Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman

Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.

Last Golf Outing: February 2013

Source: GHIN

Eric Gleacher (Handicap Index: 5.0)

Firm/Title: Gleacher & Co, founder

Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Atlantic Golf Club and Lost Tree Golf Club.

Last Golf Outing: March 2013

Source: GHIN

Bob Prince (Handicap Index: 1.4)

Firm/Title: Bridgewater Associates, co-CIO

Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club and Silber Spring Country Club

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Source: GHIN

Chase Coleman (Handicap Index: 0.0)

Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')

Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.

Last Golf Outing: October 2012

Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Source: GHIN

Trip Kuehne III (Handicap Index: +0.9)

Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder

Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)

Last Golf Outing: February 2013

Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.

Source: GHIN

