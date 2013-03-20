RANKED: The Best Golfers On Wall Street

Getty Images/Ross KinnairdSpring and then summer will be here before we know it and that means Wall Streeters will start heading out to the golf course after work and on the weekends.
So that got us thinking.
Which bankers and hedge fund managers are the best on the fairway?
We combed through the latest handicap data of some of the Street’s biggest names compiled by GHIN, a website run by the U.S. Golf Association.
We’ve included a full rundown of Wall Street golfers in the slides that follow. We also threw in some of the more infamous names who are no longer on the Street.
Some of these golfers are very, very talented, while others could use a bit more practice. Take Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for instance. He is one of our worst golfers in this ranking.
Keep in mind, the higher the handicap number, the worse the player is in comparison to others with lower handicaps. This list begins with the worst in the group.
If you know of anyone who should be on the list that we admitted, please email us at [email protected].
Firm/Title: Skybridge Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Plandome Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2003
He's a good sport about it though. When asked for comment, he said, 'Really? Who knew? I thought the highest score is what mattered.'
Firm/Title: Goldman Sachs, CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, East Hampton Golf Club, Sebonack Golf Club and Manhattan Woods Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: July 2012
Firm/Title: Morgan Stanley, CEO
Where He's Played: Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club, Blind Brook Club and Winged Foot Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: August 2012
Firm/Title: Appaloosa Management/founder
Where He's Played: Crestmont Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, co-manager
Where He's Played: Liberty National GC and Sebonack Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: ESL Investments, CEO
Where He's Played: Hudson National Golf Club and Atlantic Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: April 2007
Firm/Title: Maverick Capital, managing partner
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club and Creek Club
Last Golf Outing: January 2013
Firm/Title: Discovery Capital, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Brooklawn Country Club
Last Golf Outing: September 2012
Firm/Title: Och-Ziff Capital Management/ CEO
Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club, Atlantic Golf Club, Fenway Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: July 2011
Firm/Title: Former Bear Stearns CEO
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club
Last Golf Outing: April 2008 (He still went golfing even after JPMorgan acquired Bear during the financial crisis)
Firm/Title: Blackstone Group, vice chairman president/CEO of BAAM
Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Piping Rock Club and Meadow Brook Club.
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Cantor Fitzgerald, CEO
Where He's Played: The Bridge
Last Golf Outing: September 2012
Firm/Title: Former Lehman Brothers CEO
Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase and McArthur Golf Club (Florida)
Last Golf Outing: February 2011 (Now we know one thing he's been doing since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008)
Firm/Title: Qatalyst, CEO/founder
Where He's Played: Los Altos G&CC, Lake Merced Golf Club, Stillwater Cove Golfing Soc., Monterey Peninsula CC and Tehama GC.
Last Golf Outing: March 2013
Fun Fact: Quattrone has played three times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Neuberger Berman, CEO/chairman
Where He's Played: National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills G.C. and The Golf Club of Purchase.
Last Golf Outing: September 2012
Firm/Title: S.A.C. Capital Advisors, founder
Where He's Played: The Golf Club of Purchase, Deepdale Golf Club and Rockrimmon Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: June 2010
Firm/Title: KKR, co-founder
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, The Golf Club of Purchase, Sebonack Golf Club, Floridian, Atlantic Golf Club and National Golf Links of America
Last Golf Outing: August 2012
Firm/Title: Duquesne Capital, founder
Where He's Played: Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania), National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Blind Brook Club and Cypress Point Club (California).
Last Golf Outing: August 2012
Fun Fact: The billionaire hedge funder has played golf with Tiger Woods.
Firm/Title: Coatue Capital Management, founder (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Nantucket Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: September 2012
Firm/Title: Ziff Brothers Investments
Where He's Played: Deepdale Golf Club and Merion Golf Club
Last Golf Outing: August 2005
Firm/Title: JPMorgan Chase/vice chairman
Where He's Played: Blind Brook Club, National Golf Links of America, Mid Ocean Club, Floridian, Taconic Golf Club, Lost Tree Club, The Golf Club of Purchase and Woodway Country Club.
Last Golf Outing: February 2013
Firm/Title: Gleacher & Co, founder
Where He's Played: Maidstone Club, Deepdale Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Atlantic Golf Club and Lost Tree Golf Club.
Last Golf Outing: March 2013
Firm/Title: Bridgewater Associates, co-CIO
Where He's Played: Sebonack Golf Club and Silber Spring Country Club
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Firm/Title: Tiger Global Management, CEO (he's a 'Tiger Cub')
Where He's Played: Meadow Brook Club, Deepdale Golf Club, The Everglades Club, National Golf Links Of America, Shinnecock Hills and Piping Rock Club.
Last Golf Outing: October 2012
Fun Fact: In 2012, he played at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, one of the most prestigious pro-am golf tournaments, in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Firm/Title: Double Eagle Capital/founder
Where He's Played: The Sports Club Four Seasons Resort (Texas) and Vaquero Club (Texas)
Last Golf Outing: February 2013
Fun Fact: He turned down the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.