40 courses every golfer should play in their lifetime

Whether they’re looking for lush hilly terrain in Ireland or stunning oceanside courses in California, golfers travel the world to play at elite courses.

Some of these golf courses are famous for their rich history, while others offer breathtaking views and unique locations.

From Scotland’s historic Muirfield to the Dominican Republic’s challenging Teeth of the Dog, here are 40 golf courses every golfer should play in his or her lifetime.

An earlier version of this post was written by Anmargaret Warner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.