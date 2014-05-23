The 10 Best Golf Courses In The US

Summer is around the corner, which means that golf season is about to go into full swing.
We partnered with search engine FindTheBest to come up with a list of the 10 best golf courses in America.
To create the rankings, FindTheBest looked at reviews from experts at Golf Digest, Golf.com, and GolfLink.com, and came up with an average rating for each course.
It also factored in the USGA Course and Slope R
atings, which evaluate the difficulty of a course for bogey (more amateur) and scratch players (more professional) players.
The Country Club was founded in 1882, making it one of the oldest country clubs in the United States.
Located in Brookline, Massachusetts, the club has hosted numerous USGA tournaments including the famous 1913 U.S. Open. Today, it has nearly 1,300 members.
It has a course rating of 74.5, with a slope rating of 140, and a par of 71.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e0bf069bedd314c4d3d29-1200-924/the-country-club-brookline.jpg' alt='The Country Club Brookline' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Youtube/United States Golf Association (USGA)
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is a links-style golf club located in Southampton, New York. It has hosted the U.S. Open four times, with the first in 1896, and is scheduled to host the tournament again in 2018.
Founded in 1891, Shinnecock Hills is the oldest incorporated golf club in the country, and unlike some of its competitors, it granted women full membership from the start.
It has a course rating of 73.7, with a slope rating of 138, and a par of 70.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537cd57e69bedde57d57d116-761-570/shinnecock-hills.jpg' alt='Shinnecock Hills' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Seminole Golf Course is a private course located in Tallahassee, Florida. The course, which was constructed in 1962 by architect Donald J. Ross and designer Bill Amick, is a bit on the small side with 6,836 yards.
It has a course rating of 74.3, with a slope rating of 131 and a par of 73.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537a49db69bedd947c868b02-960-720/seminole%20facebook.jpg' alt='Seminole Golf Course' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Facebook/Seminole Golf Course
The Winged Foot Golf Club is a 36-hole golf course located in Mamaroneck, New York. The 6,956-yard club was designed by famous golf course designer A. W. Tillinghast in 1921. Today, you can only become a member by invitation.
It has a course rating of 75.7, and with a slope rating of 141 and a par of 72.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537cea586bb3f71c0657d10e-829-622/winged-foot-golf-club.jpg' alt='Winged Foot Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Winged Foot Golf Club
National Golf Links of America is a private, links-style golf course in Southampton, New York.
It has hosted the initial amateur competition of the Walker Cup in 1922 and in 2013, but so far hasn't hosted a major men's championship. The club was designed by Charles B. MacDonald and is 6,779 yards.
It has a course rating of 74.3, with a slope rating of 139 and a par of 73.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e0d446bb3f77a2aadca66-1200-924/national-golf-links-of-america.jpg' alt='National Golf Links of America' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Youtube/United States Golf Association (USGA)
