Presenting The Best Golf Courses In America

Photo: Wikipedia
Golf aficionados are gearing up for the U.S. Open, which starts tomorrow at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD.In honour of the big event, we’ve rounded up the best golf courses in America, based on the latest rankings from Golf Digest.
There’s generally not too much movement among the top 10, but two courses that didn’t nab top spots last year managed to make the list in 2011.
9. SAND HILLS GOLF COURSE, MULLEN, NE: The location for this course was chosen based on an abundance of water and high quality sand. (7,089 yards; par 71)
8. WINGED FOOT GOLF COURSE (WEST), MAMARONECK, NY: The club gets its name from the New York Athletic Club, but the two have no direct affiliation (7,258 yards; par 72)
7. MERION GOLF COURSE (EAST), ARDMORE, PA: The club, with two courses designed by Hugh Irvine Wilson, will host the U.S. Open in 2013. (6,886 yards; par 70)
6. PEBBLE BEACH GOLF LINKS, PEBBLE BEACH, CA: The green fee at this stunning coastal course is $495. (6,828 yards; par 72)
5. CYPRESS POINT CLUB, PEBBLE BEACH, CA: The course is best known for a series of three holes played along the Pacific Ocean. (6,525 yards; par 72)
4. OAKMONT COUNTRY CLUB, OAKMONT, PA: This club in the Pittsburgh suburbs has barely any water hazards or trees. (7,255 yards; par 71)
3. SHINNECOCK HILLS GOLF CLUB, SOUTHAMPTON, NY: This Hamptons club has hosted the U.S. Open four times and is on the National Register of Historic Places. (7,041 yards, par 70)
2. PINE VALLEY GOLF CLUB, PINE VALLEY, NJ: This highly exclusive club is invitation only, and the member list is secret. (7,057 yards; par 70)
1. AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB, AUGUSTA, GA: No women are allowed at this top-ranked clubs, where caddies are required to wear white jumpsuits. (7,435 yards, par 72)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.