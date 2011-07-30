Our 16 favourite Jokes About Goldman Sachs

On Facebook getting around public disclosures by making many investors into one, through a special Goldman investment vehicle.

'Well I got news for you Facebook, the SEC has very strict rules about disclosure, good luck getting someone to help you get around that!'

(Clip plays explaining Goldman is investing $450 million)

'Goldman! As well as Sachs! Well when it comes to weaseling around financial regulations they are the masters.... Oh Goldman, is there any financial regulation's intent you can't subvert.'

-- Jon Stewart

