The Best Gin You Can Buy

Peter Kim/Shutterstock Gin & Tonics are a popular cocktail.

Gin is a classic liquor that draws its flavour from juniper berries and an essential component in many cocktails.

Our friends at FindTheBest helped us compile a list of the best gin on the market.

To rank the gin, FindTheBest looked at expert reviews from Wine Enthusiast Magazine and the Beverage Tasting Experience as well as the number of awards each gin received from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most highly esteemed competitions in the alcoholic beverage industry.

10. Rehorst Premium Milwaukee Gin ($36)

Gin is a beverage commonly drank mixed for the best results. Rehorst Premium Milwaukee Gin is a Wisconsin-made product that combines the flavours of aniseed, cardamom, cassia, coriander seed, juniper, lemon and orange peel, and sweet basil for a unique floral taste.

9. North Shore Distillery Distiller’s Gin No. 11 ($32)

Monopolowa Monopolowa Dry Gin

The North Shore Distillery’s Gin No. 11 is a traditional London Dry gin. This Illinois distillery product is crisp and consistent, with key ingredients like fresh juniper, citrus, and spice.

8. Voyager Small-Batch Dry Gin ($30)

Voyager Small-Batch Dry Gin prides itself on being a “gin lover’s gin.” Its another London Dry that utilizes key ingredients like juniper, citrus, and exotic spices, but differentiates itself by using only the finest organic elements.

7. Monopolowa Vienna Dry Gin ($16)

Made in Austria, Monopolowa Vienna Dry Gin is another quintessential, light flavour product with selective ingredients. Caraway, coriander, and fennel seed, as well as ginger root, lemon peel, and orange peel, are what gives this gin its distinctive bite.

6. Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin ($42)

With a modern flare, Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin experimented with different elements to create a more fruity, floral beverage. Its key flavours are raspberry, rose petal, and white peach.

5. The West Winds “Cutlass” Gin ($40)

The West Winds Cutlass Gin is a rare Australian gem that’s made with water from the Margaret River in Australia, lemon myrtle, bush tomato, and wattle seed.

4. Tanqueray No. 10 Gin ($30)

Tanqueray No. 10 is a traditional gin with a citrus punch, that actually uses whole fruits in its production including white grapefruit, lime, and orange. Juniper, coriander, and a sprinkle of chamomile flowers give this gin its extra special touch.

Destilerias Campeny Only Premium Gin

3. Van Gogh Gin ($25)

Given its namesake, Van Gogh Gin is imported from The Netherlands, but still has flavour influenced from around the world. Licorice is a noteworthy detail and scent, but almond, angelica root, and of course juniper and orange peel keep it traditional.

2. Sloane’s Premium Dry Gin ($40)

Sloane’s Premium Dry Gin is a top of the line London Dry, with expert botanicals and distilling. It’s smooth, and flavorful, with fresh citrus ingredients. Try one of Sloane’s Dry Gin cocktail recipes.

1. Only Premium Gin ($32)

The only gin to receive a perfect score from FindTheBest, Only Premium Gin really is a first class product. Hailed from Spain, the gin is floral infused with everything from hibiscus and violet to lavender and pansies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.