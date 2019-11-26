24 gifts every style lover will want for the holidays

NakedCashmere/Karolina Zmarlak A cashmere robe or washable leather pants would be the perfect gift for your stylish loved one.

Buying gifts is tricky enough as it is, but it can feel extra difficult when that special someone in your life is especially stylish, so Insider turned to celebrity stylists Nicole Chavez, Rebecca Dennett, and Samantha Brown for some help.

From cashmere robes and washable leather pants to waterproof briefcases and a gorgeous bucket hat, they have got something for everyone.

And the stylists, whose clients include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jodie Comer, and Kristen Bell, also revealed the gifts on their own wish lists this year.

These Japanese Winter Room Boots by Morihata International will keep your feet warm on the coldest of nights.

Ty Mecham/Ren Fuller/Food52 The boots come in grey or navy.

Nicole Chavez loves these unisex slipper booties, which are made of soft wool and lined with kumazasa extract, a Japanese plant that helps absorb moisture.

Cost: $US82

Find out more about the Sasawashi Japanese Winter Room Boots by Morihata International here.

Rebecca Dennett loves this cable-knit alpaca turtleneck sweater by Rosie Assoulin.

Rosie Assoulin The turtleneck sweater is cable-knitted from soft alpaca and has a relaxed fit.

The turtleneck sweater has colourful felt panels meant to mimic the look of a stained-glass window.

Cost: $US836.50

Find out more about the “Pain In The Glass” turtleneck sweater by Rosie Assoulin here.

Chavez suggests stuffing those stockings with these gorgeous cashmere socks by Jenni Kayne.

Jenni Kayne These cashmere socks are perfect for wearing with boots, or just around the house.

The socks come in three colours: oatmeal, rust, or ivory.

Cost: $US65

Find out more about the cashmere socks by Jenni Kayne here.

Take your loungewear to the next level with this cashmere robe from NakedCashmere.

NakedCashmere The robe is made of 100% pure cashmere and comes in pink, black, blue, grey, beige, and cream.

“One of my personal favourite things is my cashmere bathrobe, so I know firsthand that this would make an excellent gift,” Samantha Brown told Insider.

Cost: $US325

Find out more about the Ynes Robe from NakedCashmere here.

Monogram necklaces get a fresh look with this design by Otiumberg.

Otiumberg The letter tag necklace by Otiumberg.

Dennett recommends this gold tag necklace by British jewellery brand Otiumberg, which offers free shipping in the US, UK, and any country in the European Union.

Cost: $US320.84

Find out more about the Gold Tag Necklace by Otiumberg here.

The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere, but this one says chic instead of Coachella.

The Frankie Shop The black patent bucket hat from The Frankie Shop in New York City.

This black patent bucket hat made it onto Dennett’s Christmas wish list.

Cost: $US85

Find out more about the Black Patent Bucket Hat from The Frankie Shop here.

These geometric sunglasses from Salvatore Ferragamo will go with any outfit.

Salvatore Ferragamo Dennett loves these sunglasses from Salvatore Ferragamo.

Dennett told Insider that she wants these sunglasses for herself this Christmas as well.

Cost: $US275

Find out more about these Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses here.

Stay warm in the rain or snow while still staying chic with this retro jacket from The North Face.

The North Face This boxy, water-resistant jacket was inspired by the iconic design lines of The North Face’s 1996 Nuptse jacket.

Dennett loves this new jacket from The North Face, which comes in red, black, purple, blue, yellow, and silver.

Cost: $US249

Find out more about the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket from The North Face here.

These slick pants by New York designer Karolina Zmarlak feature washable leather.

Karolina Zmarlak These washable leather moto pants come in black or taupe.

These moto pants are at the top of Brown’s holiday wish list this year.

Cost: $US1,650

Find out more about the Moto Pant from Karolina Zmarlak here.

This unisex beanie from Filson will keep you warm through rain, sleet, and snow.

Filson The watch cap beanie by Filson.

The beanie, a Dennett pick, comes in red, black, charcoal, orange, olive, and green.

Cost: $US45

Find out more about the Watch Cap Beanie by Filson here.

Chavez believes every style lover should treat themselves to this custom leather iPhone case by Chaos.

Chaos The custom classic leather iPhone case by Chaos.

The iPhone case, which is covered and lined in soft Italian leather, can be customised with a variety of fonts and colours.

Cost: $US217 to $US243

Find out more about the Custom Classic Leather iPhone Case from Chaos here.

Nice luggage is always a great gift for loved ones, Brown told Insider. Her favourite is this carry-on from Zero Halliburton.

Zero Halliburton The featherweight carry-on comes in black, blue, gold, or silver.

“Chic luggage is always a big hit, as most people don’t make the investment in good, quality travel pieces,” Brown added.

Cost: $US436

Find out more about the Spinner Carry-On from Zero Halliburton here.

This waterproof briefcase by Filson stays stylish while still resisting the elements.

Filson The briefcase is made with rugged twill, an industrial-strength fabric that resists wear and repels water.

Dennett loves this briefcase by Filson, which comes in tan, green, navy, and two different shades of grey.

Cost: $US325

Find out more about the Rugged Twill Original Briefcase by Filson here.

You won’t have to wear your new sun hat to keep it safe while flying to a tropical holiday getaway thanks to this hat box from Calpak.

Calpak The lightweight hat box features a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, as well as a water-resistant hard shell cover.

“Travel luggage should be as elegant as the clothes inside, and this hat box from Calpak will not disappoint,” Brown told Insider.

Cost: $US145

Find out more about the Baye Large Hat Box from Calpak here.

The Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery removes lint and pills from your favourite sweaters.

Steamery/Amazon You can get the Pilo Fabric Shaver in pink (pictured), blue, or matte black.

Chavez recommends gifting this fabric shaver to any fashionista in your life to help keep their threads looking fresh.

Cost: $US49.95

Find out more about the Pilo Fabric Shaver by Steamery here.

And this travel steamer by Steamery will help keep beautiful clothes looking nice and crisp.

Steamery/Amazon Steamery’s No. 2 travel steamer gets going in 25 seconds.

Chavez also recommends this travel steamer, which barely weighs one pound and can get started in 25 seconds.

Cost: $US130

Find out more about Steamery’s No. 2 Travel Steamer here.

These clear travel pouches will look chic even in the TSA line.

Truffle The Clarity Pouch by Truffle comes in pink and black.

Chavez recommends these eco-friendly bags for the stylish jet-setter in your life.

Cost: $US45 for the large pouch

Find out more about the Clarity Pouch by Truffle here.

These dry sheet masks from Charlotte Tilbury look extra stylish thanks to their metallic rose-gold packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Each mask can be used up to three times.

Dennett loves these dry sheet masks, which are meant to give you a “dewy, healthier-looking complexion.” Each mask can be used up to three times.

Cost: $US80 for a pack of four masks

Find out more about Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask here.

The silk pillowcases from Slip are beloved by beauty editors and stylists.

Slip The silk pillowcase from Slip comes in a variety of different colours and patterns.

“For your friends and family who appreciate simple luxuries, silk pillowcases feel special and do wonders for your skin and hair,” Brown told Insider.

Cost: $US85 for one pillowcase

Find out more about the silk pillowcases from Slip here.

The Burning Rose Candle by Byredo will look great in any bedroom.

Byredo The Swedish brand offers a variety of luxury candles and perfumes.

Dennett told Insider that she’s putting the candle on her own wish list this year.

Cost: $US43

Find out more about the Burning Rose Candle from Byredo here.

Chavez recommends splurging on this slick speaker for any stylish man you want to celebrate this holiday season.

Marshall/Amazon The smart speaker by Marshall.

This wireless multi-room smart speaker has an Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can control the music with just your voice.

Cost: $US299.99

Find out more about the Smart Speaker by Marshall here.

Chavez told Insider that these coasters by Hermès are a perfect gift for friends.

Hermès These coasters will modernise any coffee table.

The 12 coasters feature six different graphic designs on one side, and a matching design on the other.

Cost: $US95

Find out more about the coasters by Hermès here.

Brown recommends treating the men in your life to some beautiful glassware, like these glasses from Williams Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma The Dorset Crystal Double Old-Fashioned Glasses from Williams Sonoma.

These crystal glasses feature hand-cut fluting which, according to the description, “catches and reflects light” and gives a “sparkling presentation to cocktails and generous pours of liquor served on the rocks.”

Cost: $US15.96 to $US63.96

Find out more about the Dorset Crystal Double Old-Fashioned Glasses from Williams Sonoma here.

Chavez recommends gifting this 2020 planner by Ink+Volt to your favourite stylish coworker.

Ink+Volt The Ink+Volt 2020 planner comes in jewel tones.

The planner comes in a variety of colours, including pink, red, dark-green, and indigo.

Cost: $US46

Find out more about the Ink+Volt 2020 Planner here.

