23 uncommon gifts for the science-lover in your life

Are you unsure what to get the science-lovers in your life?

Or maybe you’re one yourself who always gets stuck with unsophisticated gifts?

Good news! The science team at Tech Insider has compiled a 2015 gift guide for science-lovers by scouring the web for stuff we’d add to our own lists, plus some help from the science-themed products site GeekWrapped.

Keep scrolling to see our 23 top picks of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.