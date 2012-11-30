19 Gifts For The Science Geek In Your Life

Whether they’re obsessed with space, crazy about chemistry, or can’t get enough of dinosaurs, it can be difficult to find gifts for science geeks.We’re here to help.

From kits that turn making cocktails into chemistry to genuine specimens of martian meteorite, we’ve found the best science-themed gifts out there.

Turn cocktail-making into a chemistry project.

Make all of your favourite cocktails while feeling like a chemist with this awesome cocktail chemistry set.

It contains a shaker, beaker and glass stir stick, and four test tube shot glasses.

Price: $35

Order a unique piece of art based on your DNA.

DNA 11 is a company that turns your DNA into artwork.

After you receive a DNA collection kit in the mail, swab the inside of your cheek and mail it into the lab. The portrait, which depicts your genetic code, comes in the mail in under a month.

Price: Starting at $199

Combat the effects of jet lag with hi-tech sunglasses.

Combat the effects of jet lag with these futuristic shades by Re-timer.

The sunglasses emit a soft green light that resets the body's 24-hour clock. The special eyewear can also help brainiacs who suffer from insomnia or fatigue.

Price: $286

Make a statement with this anatomically-correct heart necklace.

Doctors and scientists would love this sterling silver necklace that depicts an anatomically-correct human heart.

The heart is actually a locket, which opens to reveal the chambers and valves inside. It's made by Peggy Skemp jewellery, which has more geeky gifts on their website.

Price: $302

Fund scientific research projects that you actually care about.

The SciFund Challenge is bringing scientific research to the masses.

This crowdfunding site lets you donate to great science research projects like 'Alien Invaders: Armed and Dangerous' and 'Did you know butterflies have STDs?' Donate what you wish, but if you donate a certain amount, you may get a gift from the researchers.

If nothing sparks your interest there, head on over to Petridish.org or Sciencedonors.com.

Price: Varies depending on what you want to contribute.

Map out the stars at home with this planetarium.

Amateur astronomers will love viewing the night sky from the warmth and comfort of their own homes with this at-home planetarium.

This device from National Geographic talks and tells space stories while you watch the stars.

Price: $49.95

Spend a night at the American Museum of Natural History.

Buy your science lover a gift they'll never forget -- a night at the museum.

No, not the movie.

You can spend the night exploring New York City's Museum of Natural History after hours. Just bring a flashlight and sleeping bag and prepare for a nocturnal adventures where you can enjoy an IMAX movie and witness a live animal presentation.

Price: $129 per person

Channel your inner paleontologist and dig up some fossils.

Aspiring paleontologists will love digging out their own dinosaur fossils, then assembling the bones into an awesome model dinosaur skeleton.

Price: $5.88

Cuddle a giant microbe stuffed animal.

These plush toys are designed to look like tiny microbes but are a million times larger than their actual size. This one is the rhinovirus that causes the common cold.

Price: Starting at $8.95

Show the world your love of maths with a bracelet engraved with the first 500 numbers of Pi.

This cuff is handmade out of copper and etched with the first 500 numbers of Pi. It's also available in silver and brass.

Price: $60

Hint: use coupon code 'Holiday2012' for 20 per cent off this item.

Find inspiration with these Albert Einstein cufflinks.

Give the nerdy man in your life a pair of scientifically-inspired cufflinks, adorned with Albert Einstein's funny mug.

Price: $12.50

Share this silly and satirical science textbook with a friend.

'Fake Science 101' is a faux textbook filled with games, charts, and blatantly false explanations about what makes the world tick. Stephen Hawking might not approve, but we sure do!

Price: $11.53

Start your morning with a beaker-shaped mug adorned with a diagram of the caffeine molecule.

This beaker mug from ScienceCompany, which is adorned with a diagram of the caffeine molecule, is the perfect way for a science nerd to start his or her morning. It even has beaker graduations on the back, so the drinker can calculate exactly how many millimeters of coffee he's chugged.

For the more adult beverage-inclined, check out this flask adorned with the ethanol molecule.

Price: $11.95

Bake beaker-shaped cookies with Science Lab Cookie Cutters.

This simple but quirky gift would be perfect for the science-inclined cook in your life. Maybe they'll be thankful enough to bake you some delicious cookies in the shape of test tubes and flasks.

Price: $15.18

Decorate your fridge with amoeba- and paramecium-shaped magnets.

These colourful felt magnets, which are shaped like single-cell microorganisms, are cut and stitched by hand.

If you're not a fan of amoebas, you can also buy chemistry flask-shaped magnets.

Price: $22

Challenge a friend to a battle of the wits with Mindflex Duel Game.

Channel the powers of a Jedi with the Mindflex Duel Game, which lets you use your mind to levitate a ball, go through different obstacles, and have mind duels with your friends.

Price: $39

Show off your love of dinosaurs with this polo.

Ditch labels and show off your inner nerd with this great polo shirt from 604 Republic.

Instead of featuring a horse- or alligator-logo, the shirt features an image of a T-Rex chasing down two puny humans.

Price: $30

Bring a genuine specimen of Mars Meteorite home.

Space geeks and Mars Curiosity rover fans will appreciate a small souvenir from the Red Planet. These authentic pieces of martian meteorite come in their own display box.

Price: Starting at $40

Bring your love of science to the kitchen with this molecular gastronomy cookbook.

'Cooking For Geeks' is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment in the kitchen or wants to understand the science behind cooking food (like the secret to perfect carmelization). Real science included!

Price: $20.23

