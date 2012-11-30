19 Gifts For The Science Geek In Your Life

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Whether they’re obsessed with space, crazy about chemistry, or can’t get enough of dinosaurs, it can be difficult to find gifts for science geeks.We’re here to help.
From kits that turn making cocktails into chemistry to genuine specimens of martian meteorite, we’ve found the best science-themed gifts out there.
Make all of your favourite cocktails while feeling like a chemist with this awesome cocktail chemistry set.
It contains a shaker, beaker and glass stir stick, and four test tube shot glasses.
Price: $35
DNA 11 is a company that turns your DNA into artwork.
After you receive a DNA collection kit in the mail, swab the inside of your cheek and mail it into the lab. The portrait, which depicts your genetic code, comes in the mail in under a month.
Price: Starting at $199
Combat the effects of jet lag with these futuristic shades by Re-timer.
The sunglasses emit a soft green light that resets the body's 24-hour clock. The special eyewear can also help brainiacs who suffer from insomnia or fatigue.
Price: $286
Doctors and scientists would love this sterling silver necklace that depicts an anatomically-correct human heart.
The heart is actually a locket, which opens to reveal the chambers and valves inside. It's made by Peggy Skemp jewellery, which has more geeky gifts on their website.
Price: $302
The SciFund Challenge is bringing scientific research to the masses.
This crowdfunding site lets you donate to great science research projects like 'Alien Invaders: Armed and Dangerous' and 'Did you know butterflies have STDs?' Donate what you wish, but if you donate a certain amount, you may get a gift from the researchers.
If nothing sparks your interest there, head on over to Petridish.org or Sciencedonors.com.
Amateur astronomers will love viewing the night sky from the warmth and comfort of their own homes with this at-home planetarium.
This device from National Geographic talks and tells space stories while you watch the stars.
Price: $49.95
Buy your science lover a gift they'll never forget -- a night at the museum.
No, not the movie.
You can spend the night exploring New York City's Museum of Natural History after hours. Just bring a flashlight and sleeping bag and prepare for a nocturnal adventures where you can enjoy an IMAX movie and witness a live animal presentation.
Price: $129 per person
Aspiring paleontologists will love digging out their own dinosaur fossils, then assembling the bones into an awesome model dinosaur skeleton.
Price: $5.88
These plush toys are designed to look like tiny microbes but are a million times larger than their actual size. This one is the rhinovirus that causes the common cold.
Price: Starting at $8.95
This cuff is handmade out of copper and etched with the first 500 numbers of Pi. It's also available in silver and brass.
Price: $60
Hint: use coupon code 'Holiday2012' for 20 per cent off this item.
Give the nerdy man in your life a pair of scientifically-inspired cufflinks, adorned with Albert Einstein's funny mug.
Price: $12.50
'Fake Science 101' is a faux textbook filled with games, charts, and blatantly false explanations about what makes the world tick. Stephen Hawking might not approve, but we sure do!
Price: $11.53
This beaker mug from ScienceCompany, which is adorned with a diagram of the caffeine molecule, is the perfect way for a science nerd to start his or her morning. It even has beaker graduations on the back, so the drinker can calculate exactly how many millimeters of coffee he's chugged.
For the more adult beverage-inclined, check out this flask adorned with the ethanol molecule.
Price: $11.95
This simple but quirky gift would be perfect for the science-inclined cook in your life. Maybe they'll be thankful enough to bake you some delicious cookies in the shape of test tubes and flasks.
Price: $15.18
These colourful felt magnets, which are shaped like single-cell microorganisms, are cut and stitched by hand.
If you're not a fan of amoebas, you can also buy chemistry flask-shaped magnets.
Price: $22
Channel the powers of a Jedi with the Mindflex Duel Game, which lets you use your mind to levitate a ball, go through different obstacles, and have mind duels with your friends.
Price: $39
Ditch labels and show off your inner nerd with this great polo shirt from 604 Republic.
Instead of featuring a horse- or alligator-logo, the shirt features an image of a T-Rex chasing down two puny humans.
Price: $30
Space geeks and Mars Curiosity rover fans will appreciate a small souvenir from the Red Planet. These authentic pieces of martian meteorite come in their own display box.
Price: Starting at $40
'Cooking For Geeks' is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment in the kitchen or wants to understand the science behind cooking food (like the secret to perfect carmelization). Real science included!
Price: $20.23
