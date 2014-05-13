15 Smart Gifts For The New College Graduate

As graduation ceremonies around the country start to take place, you may be looking for the perfect gift for a new college grad.
Money is an obvious option, but presents that will help grads post-college are even more useful.
Here are 15 great gifts at varying price points that any grad would love.
Gas and food are two of the most expensive necessities, so there's no shame in getting your grad a gift card for one or both.
The website SVM Cards has options for plenty of gas stations, or you can find a nice restaurant close to his or her new home and buy a giftcard there (most places have gift cards if you ask).
Buy it: SVM Cards
What better way to unwind after a long day at work than with a Netflix account? Netflix's huge selection of shows and movies is the perfect gift for any TV addict.
Plus, now that the prices are rising, your grad has even less reason to buy her own account. She'll appreciate a free year from you.
Buy it: $7.99/a month
An expensive, bulky vacuum cleaner doesn't make sense for people with small apartments. Instead, buy your grad a vacuum he will actually use, like this Bissell Featherweight version.
No bags are required so clean up is super easy, and it converts quickly from a floor to hand-held vacuum.
Buy it: $20 at Amazon
Cooking is an invaluable life skill. Don't let your grad gorge on mac n' cheese or reheated meals; give him a cookbook that will teach him to learn -- and love -- to cook.
Aida Mollenkamp's 'Keys to the Kitchen' is a good place to start. It teaches everything from knife skills to how to debone a fish, all with huge illustrations and colour photographs.
Buy it: $26 at Amazon
Plants make even the smallest apartments feel like home, and they're also a great way to teach your grad about responsibility.
Buy a pretty pot holder like this Urban Outfitters planter as well as a plant that's easy to care for from your local farmers' market. Succulents are a good option that can survive for a while.
Buy it: $34 at Urban Outfitters, plant prices vary
Some graduates like to take trips abroad, or teach English in another country after school is out. Others may just dream of going to a far-off destination.
A world travel adaptor like this one will serve him well now and in the future.
Buy it: $39 at Apple
Everyone needs a good set of tools As recent grads accumulate furniture and move into shopworn apartments, a tool kit will be there to help them build and fix whatever comes their way.
A good option is something like this all-in-one Stanley Homeowner's Tool Kit. With a level, myriad of screwdriver heads, and every essential tool, your grad will be able to handle any disaster.
Buy it: $49 on Amazon
Whether they're off to graduate school or moving to a new city, every grad needs a replacement for his or her ratty old gym bag. A nice weekender bag will up their game.
This rugged canvas option from Everlane (which is perfect for guys or girls) easily fits in overhead compartments, looks nice at the office or at the gym, and will last for years.
Buy it: $95 at Everlane
After college, grads may not get as many care packages as they once did. A subscription to Birchbox will fix that.
Birchbox delivers high-end beauty, grooming, and lifestyle samples to the recipient's doorstep every month for men and women. It has the latest products, and is a fun way to try new brands.
Every grad starting life on her own is in need of dishes, cleaning supplies, and other kitchen essentials.
But a quality set of wine glasses is a much better gift than pots and pans. These stemless wine glasses from Crate & Barrel are less likely to break, and come in a pack of 12 so even if something does go wrong, your grad has plenty of extras.
Buy it: $24 at Crate & Barrel
For long work days (or nights spent out partying), a phone case with built-in battery will help recent graduates stay connected.
This Mophie case will continuously charge an iPhone 5/5s, and has enough storage for 16,000 more photos and 9,000 songs.
Price: $150 from Mophie
Recent graduates don't have a ton of money to spend on their wallets, but that doesn't mean he or she doesn't want a nice one. This is something that will last for years and make every grad feel like a real adult (finally).
A leather version -- like this Coach wallet -- is handsome, but still low-key enough for every day use.
Buy it: $158 at Coach
Give your grad the gift of time -- or, at least, the gift of staying on time.
A nice watch that is fancy enough for work and job interviews will help your grad look put-together and professional. Something casual like this Michael Kors 'Scout' watch works with a suit or a more low-key weekend outfit.
Buy it: $195 at Nordstrom
Now that your grad is finally entering the real world, why not jump-start her art collection? Amazon has a wide selection of prints, mixed media, photographs, paintings, and more for prices starting under $US50 to over $US1 million.
You can search by type, price, size, and more on Amazon.
Buy it: on Amazon for <$250
A messenger bag for a computer will help graduates feel professional and put-together at work.
This leather Cole Haan messenger bag is quality leather with a fun pop of orange on the inside. It can fit laptops up to 15 inches, as well as an iPad and anything else they need to carry.
Buy it: $380 at Apple
