10 useful gifts for new college graduates

College graduation is an exciting event, but it also marks a nerve-wracking step into the real world.
Help ease the transition with graduation gifts that are both thoughtful and practical. We’ve rounded up 10 gifts any recent college graduate will appreciate, from furniture for their new pad to a nice dinner out.
Memorialise their college town on a fun throw pillow. It's both a tasteful decoration for a new studio and a nostalgic reminder of their college days.
Price: $US35
Treat the grad (and a friend) to dinner at a local favourite in their new city. Not only will it give them a chance to explore, but a nice meal out is always a welcome change for anyone on a strict budget.
Need restaurant ideas? Start with our list of the best restaurants in America.
Post-graduation is a prime time to travel, whether it's an around-the-world trip or a quick jaunt home. Make sure your grad is prepared with a suitcase sturdy enough to keep up with them wherever they go, like this hard-shelled one from Longchamp.
Price: $US610
The first year after college is an exciting time, but it can also be extremely overwhelming and confusing. In 'Welcome to the Real World,' Lauren Berger provides real, practical advice for any grad who is still figuring things out, whether that means finding time to cook or turning a job into a dream career.
Price: $US14.27
It takes a lot to furnish a new apartment from scratch -- even at IKEA prices. A gift card to the Swedish superstore will go a long way as your grad attempts to make their new place feel as cosy as home.
Price: Any amount
It's time for grads to throw away that free pair of plastic shades they have been wearing since their first fraternity party freshman year. Help them class it up with a nice pair of sunglasses that will last for years, like these classic Ray Ban Clubmasters.
Price: $US150
Similar to a George Foreman, this portable indoor OptiGrill makes cooking dinner quick and easy, especially for busy young professionals. Even better, it alerts users when their food is done, taking the guesswork out of making sure items like chicken are cooked all the way through.
Price: $US179.70
New apartments are fun, but stocking an entire kitchen takes a lot of time and money. Help them out with a nice set of knives that will last for years and encourage the graduate to spend more time perfecting their cooking skills.
Price: $US339.95
Upgrade their taste in wine with a bottle of chardonnay from Napa Valley's Chateau Montelena. The famed winery is best known for putting California wine on the map after it trumped top French whites at a 1976 tasting in Paris.
Price: $US50
