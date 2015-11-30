17 gifts any beer geek would love to get

Nothing says “happy holidays” like a great beer-themed gift — well, to a beer aficionado, at least. So we rounded up a bunch of options for the hophead in your life.
Whether you’re shopping for a homebrewing roommate or a craft beer-loving spouse, these 17 beer-related items will delight any beer connoisseur on Christmas.
Or Hanukkah. Or Kwanza. Or any other day, really.
This discreet, covert-operative-looking metal briefcase holds six 12-ounce bottles firmly in place with foam moulding. Take it anywhere without fear of losing it to beer freeloaders: The briefcase is protected by a three-digit combination lock that keeps out the leeches.
Price: $39.99
Italian-made Spreadable Beer is a sweet and malty viscous form of your favourite beverage with a pleasant, hoppy aroma. Made with 40% beer, but non-alcoholic, it's a delicious way to have a beer any time of day.
Price: $15.09
What goes hand-in-hand better than beer and comic books? We dare you to find a better pair. 'The Comic Book Story of Beer: The World's Favourite Beverage from 7000 BC to Today's Craft Brewing Revolution,' by Jonathan Hennessey, Mike Smith, and Aaron McConnell, takes the reader on an illustrated journey through the history of beer, starting in Biblical times and going all the way to present-day.
Price: $13.27
Ever show your friends the bottle caps from all the best beers you drank like a sun-tanned relative running through their latest vacation album? (I know I'm not the only one!) Craft Beer Hound makes a beautiful shadow-box display case that holds over 1,500 bottle caps so all your beer-related memories -- well, most of them, anyway -- are in one place.
Price: $64.95
BreweryMap is an app that shows you where the nearest brewery is (near you, or in a place you'd like to visit) and even plans a road trip for you to get there. At $4 in the iTunes or Google Play stores, it's perfect for a secret Santa gift exchange with a price limit.
Before you know it, the holidays are over and the Super Bowl (AKA, Christmas for the football world) is right around the corner. Celebrate both with a set of team-themed barware from Man Crates. The set comes with four NFL-licensed team pint glasses, four bottle-opening coasters, and a selection of game-day snacks. Available for all 32 NFL teams.
Price: $89.99
The GrowlTap fits with most 64- or 128-ounce screw-top glass growlers so you can create your own personal draft line. One CO2 canister can be reused on five 64-ounce growlers, and it keeps your beer carbonated. Now there's no need to rush to finish a growler before the beer goes flat ... unless you really want to.
Price: $45
Beer lovers will love having their gifts wrapped in beer bottle-printed wrapping paper, even if the gift inside has nothing to do with beer (though hopefully it does).
Price: $3.50/sheet
The best way to learn about, share, or simply just enjoy beer is to arrange a flight of them and try them side-by-side. Etsy user TheCustomCouple makes a gorgeous, four-notched wood paddle painted with chalkboard paint so you can note which beer is which. You supply the beer and the flight glasses.
Price: $24.95
Hop heads will go nuts for the IPAs of the US gift basket. It comes with six different IPAs (Jai Alai by Cigar City, 60 Minute IPA by Dogfish Head, Titan by Great Divide, Sculpin by Ballast Point, Lagunitas IPA by Lagunitas, and All Day IPA by Founders), dipping pretzels, beer nuts, a savoury snack mix, and caramel corn -- everything you need to enjoy the bitter, bitter goodness of an IPA.
Price: $69.99
Jelly Belly, the premiere maker of jelly beans, introduced its draft beer-flavored jelly bean, made to mimic the 'effervescent, clean, crisp and wheaty taste' of a German Hefeweizen beer. While the candy tastes like beer, it contains no alcohol.
Price: $15
Depending on the subscription level you pick, each month Craft Beer Hound sends you a box that includes one or two beer glasses designed for a certain style of beer, some beer-themed stickers, two collectible beer coasters, and a mystery beer trinket (for example, a luchador beer bottle opener). It ships free to most places in the US.
Price: From $25/month
This is a t-shirt trend that caught on, and now it's arrived for the beer fiend. Brewer Shirts designed a simple-yet-accurate t-shirt detailing the four main ingredients in beer: barley, hops, water, and yeast. It's not just a t-shirt, it's also a recipe.
Price: $20
PicoBrew is a company manufacturing one of the easiest, and most portable, semi-automatic brewing systems yet. Known as 'the Keurig of craft beer,' the PicoBrew is available on Kickstarter and starts shipping in early 2016.
Price: $499
OK, not literally, but you get the idea. Brew Bones takes the safe-for-dogs spent grain brewers use to make beer and bakes it into tasty (and healthy) dog treats infused with organic chicken bouillon and honey. The company makes a 'pale ale tail' treat with pale ale malt and, soon, will also make a 'snout-lickin' stout' treat with stout malt and dog-safe yogurt icing.
Price: $10-$12
Etsy user Redcruiser illustrates a colourful and useful 2016 calendar with seasonal beer-and-food pairings. You've got your brown ale and roast beef sandwich, black IPA and carnitas, bock and pretzel, and nine other whimsical works of art to get you through the year.
Price: $20
