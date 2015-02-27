12 gifts every 1-year-old will love

Amazon Play kitchens will teach toddlers to use their imagination.

You’ve been invited to a 1-year-old’s birthday party, but you have no idea what to get.

We’re here to help.

From stacking blocks to play kitchens, here are 12 awesome gifts every 1-year-old will enjoy.

Building blocks will help them become future engineers. At this age, children are just learning to stack blocks -- and they may have more fun knocking over towers than actually building them. Mega bloks are like giant legos -- perfect for little hands that lack a lot of coordination. Price: $US25 A push toy will help them prepare to walk. Most children begin to walk around age 1. Help him gain the confidence to walk by himself with a sturdy push toy. The VTech sit to stand walker can be used as an activity center that sits on the floor (for non-mobile) babies, and can also be adapted to a push toy. Note that some pediatricians say that walkers are dangerous since they gave toddlers a lot more mobility -- just make sure that the parent is ok with this toy. Price: $US35 Shape sorters will teach them to problem solve. A shape sorter will teach children patience and problem-solving skills: children will learn to figure out which shapes fit in the appropriate holes. They will also learn colours and shapes. Price: $US15 A play kitchen will encourage them to use their imaginations. Play kitchens will encourage children to use their imaginations by preparing fake meals. The Step2 kitchens are compact and durable. They come with features that toddlers will love, like stove burners that light up and make bubbling sounds when a frying pan is placed on them. Price: from $US80 Books will help them develop language and comprehension skills. Reading is one of the best ways children develop language and comprehension skills. The 'First 100 Words' series by Roger Priddy are sturdy board books with large clear pictures that teach toddlers the most useful first words. Price: $US6 Bring out their musical side with a series of instruments. Toddlers love banging on things and making noise, so why not give them something to productive to bang on? The Hohner Kids Toddler Music Band set comes with a xylophone, sea drum, and three musical shapes with bells and beads. Price: $US27 A baby doll will teach them to nurture. Toddlers take cues from their parents and learn to hug and nurture baby dolls, just like their parents nurture them. The Corolle Mon Premier doll is a perfect first doll since it's lightweight and squishy in the middle, but has realistic features. Note that both boys and girls will like playing with dolls. Price: $US34 Babies love talking on toy phones. Babies just want to emulate their parents, and when they see mum or dad playing with their iPhone, you better believe that they want to do the same. But instead of buying them a real phone, get them an interactive toy phone. The VTech Touch & Swipe baby phone lights up and makes sounds when the baby touches the interactive screen. Price: $US13 A ride-on toy will help them get around. Toddlers love scooting around on wheels. Kids can pretend they're shopping at the supermarket with this Fisher Price ride-on toy, which comes with a scanner, several food items, and a basket. Price: $US40 Make bath time fun with toys that squirt and float. Some kids never want to get out of the bath -- and that's especially true if they have got great toys in there. Get them any bath toy that squirts, floats, or splashes. Bath crayons will get more fun as they get older, too. Price: $US12, but can vary depending on the toy Kids will love dragging around a pull toy. If the parents don't want a real dog, get the toddler a fake one: The Melissa & Doug Playful Puppy Pull Toy looks like a real dog, but without the mess. Toddlers love dragging this around. Price: $US13.59 Now see what to get their parents. 19 clever gift ideas for new parents »

