The Best Apps To Give As Gifts For The Holidays

Dylan Love
roommates christmas tree happy gifts

Photo: Instagram/swatchdog84

Physical objects as gifts?Please.

This year, give your friends and family some apps.

You don’t have to wrap them and they can be just as useful or entertaining.

Here are some of the apps that we think make excellent gifts for the different types of people in your life.

Grill-It

There's a grillmaster in nearly every family. Give him or her this app that contains a number of grill recipes (new ones are added all the time) for maximum grilling inspiration.

Price: $0.99

Infinity Blade II

This game was a runaway success for a reason--it's just plain fun. Kill bad guys with a sword, earn coins to upgrade your weapons, and become a defender of the realm!

Price: $6.99

Golfshot GPS

This app is perfect for your favourite golf nut. It contains GPS data for over 40,000 golf courses so that you always know exactly how far it is to the pin.

Price: $29.99

LogMeIn Ignition

For the person who needs to have access to a computer all the time, let them access it via a phone or iPad. LogMeIn's Ignition app lets you leave your computer at home so you can travel lighter and bring your desktop to your phone or tablet's display.

Price: $129.99

1Password

Perpetually heralded as the best password management app out there, 1Password generates strong passwords for every site and then remembers them all for you.

Price: $7.99

World of Goo

Who wouldn't want to build weird gooey structures across chasms? This game is one of the highest-rated of all time in Apple's App Store.

Price: $2.99

A Spotify subscription

Instead of an iTunes gift card, you can give someone all the music. Spotify is a free app that comes with some functionality on its own, but the real magic happens when you give someone a subscription--unlimited ad-free music listening.

Price: starting at $4.99/month

Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery

With distinctive art and sound design, as well as fun gameplay mechanics, Superbrothers is almost as much about the mood it evoke as it is about progressing and winning the game.

Price: $4.99

Rather give some electronics?

Click here to check out the top 10 gadgets of the year, according to Google >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features tools-us