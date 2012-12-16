The Best Apps To Give As Gifts For The Holidays

Photo: Instagram/swatchdog84
Physical objects as gifts?Please.
This year, give your friends and family some apps.
You don’t have to wrap them and they can be just as useful or entertaining.
Here are some of the apps that we think make excellent gifts for the different types of people in your life.
There's a grillmaster in nearly every family. Give him or her this app that contains a number of grill recipes (new ones are added all the time) for maximum grilling inspiration.
Price: $0.99
This game was a runaway success for a reason--it's just plain fun. Kill bad guys with a sword, earn coins to upgrade your weapons, and become a defender of the realm!
Price: $6.99
This app is perfect for your favourite golf nut. It contains GPS data for over 40,000 golf courses so that you always know exactly how far it is to the pin.
Price: $29.99
For the person who needs to have access to a computer all the time, let them access it via a phone or iPad. LogMeIn's Ignition app lets you leave your computer at home so you can travel lighter and bring your desktop to your phone or tablet's display.
Price: $129.99
Perpetually heralded as the best password management app out there, 1Password generates strong passwords for every site and then remembers them all for you.
Price: $7.99
Who wouldn't want to build weird gooey structures across chasms? This game is one of the highest-rated of all time in Apple's App Store.
Price: $2.99
Instead of an iTunes gift card, you can give someone all the music. Spotify is a free app that comes with some functionality on its own, but the real magic happens when you give someone a subscription--unlimited ad-free music listening.
Price: starting at $4.99/month
With distinctive art and sound design, as well as fun gameplay mechanics, Superbrothers is almost as much about the mood it evoke as it is about progressing and winning the game.
Price: $4.99
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.