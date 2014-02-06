The 28 Best GIFs From The NFL Season

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl and the 20123-14 NFL season officially came to a close. The season might be over but it produced a ton of humorous and entertaining highlights.

While we have to wait seven months for the next meaningful NFL game, we can still look back at the best GIFs of the past season.

The collection includes Tom Brady’s high-five struggles, a classic videobomb of Erin Andrews, and a couple of all-time great bloopers.

Here are our 28 favourite GIFs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.