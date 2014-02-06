The 28 Best GIFs From The NFL Season

Cork Gaines

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl and the 20123-14 NFL season officially came to a close. The season might be over but it produced a ton of humorous and entertaining highlights.
While we have to wait seven months for the next meaningful NFL game, we can still look back at the best GIFs of the past season.

The collection includes Tom Brady’s high-five struggles, a classic videobomb of Erin Andrews, and a couple of all-time great bloopers.

Here are our 28 favourite GIFs.

Giddy-up!

(image url='http://s4.postimg.org/7zz1ygx9n/image.gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Security would prefer that the Broncos mascot not drum on the sideline.

(image url='http://s17.postimg.org/wzmjhrs0d/image.gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

This was not the best seat in the house.

(image url='http://s21.postimg.org/ejrmzg4mt/image.gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Now check out the best photos from the Super Bowl

26 Awesome Photos From The Super Bowl >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us