2013 was yet another great year for NBA GIFs.



Whether it’s Chris Bosh being goofy, Kobe Bryant staring daggers at his coach, or Rasheed Wallace being Rasheed Wallace, the NBA tends to bring the GIFs harder than any other sport.

We picked out our 20 favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.