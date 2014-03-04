The 21 Best GIFs From The Oscars

The 86th Academy Awards were held last night.

Despite the ceremony being three-and-a-half hours long, host Ellen Degeneres livened up the Dolby Theatre.

Here are the best GIFs from the night. (Note: It may take time for some to load.)

Ellen made fun of Jennifer Lawrence for falling all the time at the Oscars.

Pharrell got Meryl Streep to shimmy during his performance of Oscar-nominated song “Happy.”

A lot of them involved host Ellen DeGeneres … like when she handed Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper a lottery ticket as an early consolation prize.

… or when she scared the crap out of Oscar nominees Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock.

Then there was the pizza frenzy.

Ellen went around asking audience members for donations.

… and pocketed lip balm from Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

John Travolta considered adding to the pot, but then decided against it.

When it finally came, winner Jared Leto was anxious to grab a slice.

The mad scramble to make the most retweeted image ever.

Brad Pitt approves.

Robert De Niro looked bored during Spike Jonze’s Best Original Screenplay speech for “Her.”

Joseph Gordon Levitt fiddled with his Oscar envelope:

Benedict Cumberbatch tried to photobomb another image.

The many faces of presenter Jim Carrey:

Sandra Bullock teared up listening to “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuaron on stage.

Bette Midler during her beautiful performance of “The Wind Beneath My Wings”:

The exact moment Matthew McConaughey realised he won the Best Actor Oscar …

… and celebrated with a kiss to his wife Camila Alves.

And then his subsequent signature point and wink afterward on stage.

And, of course, Jennifer Lawrence making a scene on the Oscar red carpet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.