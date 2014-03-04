The 21 Best GIFs From The Oscars

Kirsten Acuna

The 86th Academy Awards were held last night.

Despite the ceremony being three-and-a-half hours long, host Ellen Degeneres livened up the Dolby Theatre.

Here are the best GIFs from the night. (Note: It may take time for some to load.)

Ellen made fun of Jennifer Lawrence for falling all the time at the Oscars.

Jennifer laugh oscars 2014

Pharrell got Meryl Streep to shimmy during his performance of Oscar-nominated song “Happy.”

Meryl streep pharrell

A lot of them involved host Ellen DeGeneres … like when she handed Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper a lottery ticket as an early consolation prize.

Ellen bradley cooper lottery ticket

… or when she scared the crap out of Oscar nominees Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock.

Ellen leonardo dicaprio sandra bullock

Then there was the pizza frenzy.

Ellen pizza

Ellen went around asking audience members for donations.

Ellen money collection oscars gif

… and pocketed lip balm from Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita nyongo lip balm

John Travolta considered adding to the pot, but then decided against it.

John travolta oscars

When it finally came, winner Jared Leto was anxious to grab a slice.

Jared leto pizza

The mad scramble to make the most retweeted image ever.

Oscar selfie

Brad Pitt approves.

Oscar selfie brad pitt

Robert De Niro looked bored during Spike Jonze’s Best Original Screenplay speech for “Her.”

Robert deniro oscars

Joseph Gordon Levitt fiddled with his Oscar envelope:

Joseph gordon levitt envelope fiddle

Benedict Cumberbatch tried to photobomb another image.

Benedict cumberbatch oscars

The many faces of presenter Jim Carrey:

Jim carrey faces oscars 2014

Sandra Bullock teared up listening to “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuaron on stage.

Sandra bullock oscars gif

Bette Midler during her beautiful performance of “The Wind Beneath My Wings”:

Bette midler oscars gif

The exact moment Matthew McConaughey realised he won the Best Actor Oscar …

Matthew mcconaughey oscar reaction

… and celebrated with a kiss to his wife Camila Alves.

Matthew mcconaughey kiss

And then his subsequent signature point and wink afterward on stage.

Matthew mcconaughey point and wink

And, of course, Jennifer Lawrence making a scene on the Oscar red carpet.

Jennifer lawrence red carpet fail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.