The 18 Best GIFs From This Week's NFL Games

Week 16 of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.

This week’s collection includes Tom Brady still looking for high-fives, a failed onside kick attempt, and Rex Ryan freaking out on the sideline.

Here are our 18 favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.