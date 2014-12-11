Someone Squeezed All The Best Games Of The Year Into A Two-Minute Video

It’s December, which means everyone’s doing their respective “best of” lists to celebrate everything that happened in the last 12 months.

While we’re busy compiling our own list of the best games of 2014, YouTube user Malcolm Klock borrowed clips from many of those games and set them to music, editing everything down into a comprehensive two-minute clip.

Klock, who is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, has grown quite adept at creating end-of-the-year video game montages, and this one’s pretty great. You can see clips from “Mario Kart 8,” the latest “Call of Duty” and “Smash Bros.” games, and many more. Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

