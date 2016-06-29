16 'Game of Thrones' items to buy for a superfan who is in withdrawal

HBONo, you can’t buy a dragon.
The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” recently came to an end. Chances are, you are suffering from some serious withdrawal. Luckily, there are many ways to keep yourself occupied until the next season premieres next year.
We scoured the internet to find all the best “Game of Thrones”-themed gifts on the internet. Here are 16 items to buy for any “Game of Thrones” superfan.
After 'The Door' premiered, Hodor-themed doorstops popped up everywhere.
The quote was uttered by Tyrion in season six. He was referring to wine, of course.
For something you can carry with you everywhere, buy a phone case that shows off your favourite house.
If you're still making your way through George R.R. Martin's books, then treat yourself to a wooden bookmark.
While you wait for season seven, you can write your own 'Game of Thrones' in this Moleskine notebook. It will also hold you over until George R.R. Martin finally finishes the next book.
