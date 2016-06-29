16 'Game of Thrones' items to buy for a superfan who is in withdrawal

Ian Phillips
Daenerys and Dragons Game of Thrones HBONo, you can’t buy a dragon.

The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” recently came to an end. Chances are, you are suffering from some serious withdrawal. Luckily, there are many ways to keep yourself occupied until the next season premieres next year.

We scoured the internet to find all the best “Game of Thrones”-themed gifts on the internet. Here are 16 items to buy for any “Game of Thrones” superfan.

This doorstop is a tribute to dearly departed Hodor, who's last words were 'hold the door.'

Todd Blatt/Kickstarter

After 'The Door' premiered, Hodor-themed doorstops popped up everywhere.

Hodor door stop, $19.00

It's never too early for a 'Game of Thrones' Christmas.

dachicollective/etsy

'Game of Thrones' Christmas Sweater, $15.99

Start your mornings a little better with a coffee mug.

Mugtazzle/Etsy

The quote was uttered by Tyrion in season six. He was referring to wine, of course.

'Game of Thrones' coffee mug, $8.22

If coffee isn't what you prefer, then you can drink like a Stark instead.

WoodenMugUA/Etsy

'Game of Thrones' mug, $24.99

For something you can carry with you everywhere, buy a phone case that shows off your favourite house.

ArayaCases/Etsy

Phone cases, $13.99

You can also buy this case, which portrays a beautifully designed map of Westeros.

Amazon

iPhone case, $3.40

Or, you can hang Westeros on your wall.

MongoLife/Etsy

Map poster, $22.00

An action figure is a safe, solid choice. The best ones are the big-headed Pop! vinyl figures.

HBO Store

Daenerys Targaryen Funko POP Figure, $8.50

Celebrate a birthday with a personalised card.

ElevenKisses/Etsy

Birthday card, $4.80

Another great birthday gift is this edible Iron Throne cake topper.

fondantfeatures/etsy

Chair Cake Topper, $45.51

Get them started early with this baby bodysuit.

GeeksDragons/Etsy

Baby Bodysuit, $19.27

If you're still making your way through George R.R. Martin's books, then treat yourself to a wooden bookmark.

WoodenMaden/Etsy

Wooden Bookmark, $15.00

For a little over $200, you can buy a flawless recreation of Khaleesi's dragon eggs.

SurfandSilver/Etsy

Dragon eggs, $205.82

This cookie cutter will allow you to eat the emblem of House Targaryen.

ThePrintingPavilion/Etsy

Dragon cookie cutter, $10.00

Buy Sansa Stark's awesome sigil in hoodie form.

HBO Store

Sansa Stark Sigil Hoodie, $49.99

While you wait for season seven, you can write your own 'Game of Thrones' in this Moleskine notebook. It will also hold you over until George R.R. Martin finally finishes the next book.

Barnes & Noble/Moleskine

'Game of Thrones' Moleskine notebook, $24.95

