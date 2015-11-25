21 gifts for the 'Game of Thrones' fan in your life

Winter is coming, and with it: The holidays. Coming up with original gift ideas can be tough, but we have the solution. Assuming your giftee is a fan of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which — let’s be real — is very likely, there is a plethora of merchandise out there to choose from.

Scroll down to see our list of must-have gifts for any “Game of Thrones” lover.

'Game of Thrones' Seasons 1-4 on Blu-ray Amazon Any die-hard follower of the show will love their own copy of the HBO show to view at their leisure with no cable subscription needed. Behind-the-scenes extras and bonus information make this boxed-set a great splurge for any 'Game of Thrones' fan. Season five has not been released yet, so anyone requiring the full set will have to wait. Price: $88.49 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book box-set 'Game of Thrones' is based on a written series by George R.R. Martin, titled 'A Song of Ice and Fire.' There are five published books so far, but Martin plans on writing seven total. This beautifully packaged box-set of the existing novels is a great starter-pack for a fan who hasn't gotten around to reading the source material yet. It's also a great way to kill time between seasons! Price: $43.41 (paperback) 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' by George R.R. Martin Amazon This book is a recent iteration of three novellas previously published by Martin, all centering around events taking place 100 years before the 'Game of Thrones' storyline. The perfect companion book to the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series, the prequel gives more depth to Westeros' history through the adventures of two main characters: Dunk and Egg. 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is a must-have for any book lover's 'Game of Thrones' collection. Price: $18.00 'The World of Ice and Fire' by George R.R. Martin, Elio M. Garcia, and Linda Antonsson Amazon Martin's novels make up 'A Song of Ice and Fire' (ASOIAF), but this mega-volume gives readers the entire world. Detailing the history of geographical regions, infamous families, and the cultural traditions of Westeros, this coffee-table book is full of tidbits even readers of ASOIAF wouldn't know. Because it's written more like an encyclopedia, fans can read a passage or two at a time without the pressure of needing to remember a plot line. Price: $25.16 'A Feast of Ice and Fire' by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer HBO The 'official companion cookbook' for 'Game of Thrones' is a fun gift for the fan who wants to cook their way through Westeros. Both Martin's written series and the HBO adaptation contain lush descriptions of feasts and meals eaten by the characters. Monroe-Cassel and Lehrer have collected recipes and tips for recreating dishes from the fictional regions of Westeros. Price: $21.41 A 'Game of Thrones' refrigerator magnet set For any wordsmith, this set of magnetic words and phrases from 'Game of Thrones' will make a fun and interactive kitchen decoration. With 425 pieces to choose from, combinations are endless. The Etsy store even provides gift wrapping! Price: $12.00 Dragon Egg Cookie Jar ThinkGeek Continuing a kitchen-centric theme for gifts, who wouldn't want a functional 'Game of Thrones' dragon egg cookie jar? No one will complain about having a new excuse to stash cookies around the house. Price: $29.99 The official 'Game of Thrones' colouring book Adult colouring is all the rage, and 'Game of Thrones' has thrown their hat in the ring. With black and white illustrations based on Martin's book series, any amateur artist can spend an afternoon adding detail to castles, characters, and scenic settings. As Martin himself said, 'Stock up on your coloured pencils, boys and girls (or your crayons, if you dare), you're going to need them.' Price: $10.17 A Hand of the King flash drive ThinkGeek The Hand of the King position has been filled by Ned Stark, Tyrion Lannister, and Tywin Lannister -- quite the line up of characters if you ask us. Fans can represent this noble position while safely saving 8GB worth of data onto a 'Game of Thrones'-themed flash drive. The sword section neatly slides into the hand sigil, making a fully-functional pin. Price: $29.99 'The Art of Language Invention' by David J. Peterson ThinkGeek This book on fictional language is written by the same man who helped make the Dothraki language as it's known on the show. A signed copy of the linguistics-driven story is the perfect present for a curious fan with broad appreciation for sci-fi and fantasy stories. Peterson gives behind-the-scenes looks at how he adapted Dothraki for the screen, as well as insight on 'Star Trek' and 'The Lord of the Rings.' Price: $16.99 'Game of Thrones' Monopoly Look at that, a literal 'game' of thrones. This version of the classic 'Monopoly' gets a Westeros makeover, with properties like Winterfell and King's Landing swapped out for Park Place and Boardwalk. The playing pieces include a direwolf, a miniature iron throne, and a White Walker. Price: $39.99 A miniature replica of the Iron Throne HBO The highly coveted Iron Throne has shrunk into a 7-inch statue -- ideal for a fan in need of a desk decoration. An iconic symbol of power, status, and conflict in 'Game of Thrones,' this trinket serves as a reminder to friends and foes alike that its owner is not to be trifled with. Price: $59.99 Jon Snow POP! Television figurine HBO Pop! figurines have a huge cult following, and the renditions of 'Game of Thrones' characters are no exception. From Jon Snow to Khal Drogo, many fan favourites have been turned into miniature caricatures of their show-counterparts. Buy one for the collector in your life, or for anyone who appreciates the cutesy statues. Price: $9.99 Ommegang 'Game of Thrones' Beer Ommegang Brewing Company, located in New York State, is the only craft brewery to produce official 'Game of Thrones'-themed beer. The varieties include 'Take the Black Stout' and 'Fire and Blood Red Ale.' Treat a craft-beer lover to a 750ml bottle of these themed beverages for a delicious and entertaining holiday gift. You can find Ommegang sellers online, but remember to call ahead and verify their available stock. Price: $9.99 - $29.99 House Stark and Baratheon Pint Glasses These decorated pint glasses will go nicely paired with the 'Game of Thrones' beer. The set of two come with the notorious Stark and Baratheon house sigils. A snarling direwolf presides over the iconic 'Winter is Coming' motto, while a rearing stag frames the words 'Ours is the Fury.' Price: $19.99 '90s-inspired White Walker tee Mike Wrobel/Society6 Artist Mike Wrobel has created brightly-coloured versions of 'Game of Thrones' characters, drawing on '80s and '90s pop culture for inspiration. His full collection, available on Society6, can be purchased as T-shirts, canvas bags, posters, and more. This White Walker eating a popsicle is our favourite, but there are over 60 character options to choose from in both women's and men's styles. Price: $22.00 House Stark direwolf tee HBO For the less flashy fan, this muted direwolf T-shirt is the best way to represent everyone's favourite family of Westeros: The Starks. Anyone who loves 'Game of Thrones' probably has a beloved character in the Stark family. Ned, Arya, and even Jon (technically) are the Northern heroes of the series, and any avid show-watcher would appreciate a subtle way to represent their love. Price: $24.99 'Game of Thrones' TellTale Game Pass Amazon Video games collide with the world of Westeros in the 'Telltale Game' series. Told in six 'episodes,' the game let's the player choose their destiny as a member of House Forrester. The actual cast from 'Game of Thrones' lent their voices to the production, creating a familiar and immersive experience. Price: $29.99 Westeros Travel Posters Etsy Ideal for any design-oriented 'Game of Thrones' fan, these art prints are styled like retro travel posters. The infamous castles of King's Landing, Winterfell, and more are featured in soft pastel colours, with amusing 'sponsors' listed underneath. Frames are not included, and the posters ship from the UK, so plan ahead for this gift. The entire set of fives comes in a pack, you just have to choose which size. Price: $27.32 'Mother of Dragons' coffee mug Etsy One can never have too many coffee mugs. We tried to find one that said 'Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons,' but it wouldn't fit on a cup. Price: $12.00 Lemon Cakes It's a running joke that Sansa Stark is overly obsessed with 'lemon cakes' (she pines for them multiple times throughout the books), so what better way to celebrate the holidays then with a lemon cake of your own? We found an online seller, but there are plenty of food blogs with recipes for homemade versions in case you want to add a personal touch. A true 'Game of Thrones' fan will find this gift both delicious and hilarious. Price: $29.99

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.