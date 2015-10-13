9 'Game of Thrones' cosplayers who look exactly like their show counterparts

Kim Renfro
Daenarys game of thrones emilia clarkeHelen Sloan/courtesy of HBOFans love recreating the detailed ‘Game of Thrones’ costumes.

Cosplaying — the art of creating costumes and role playing — has always been popular among fantasy communities.

But HBO’s “Game of Thrones” adaptation has been an increasingly popular choice for crafty fans. 

From sewing elaborate dressed to assembling custom armour, “Game of Thrones” cosplayers often spend months getting their costumes just right. Bearing a physical resemblance to the character is also key. 

We’ve searched high and low to find cosplayers who have not only recreated the “Game of Thrones” costumes, but also look like they truly belong in the world of Westeros.

Let’s take a look.

Norweigan cosplayer Santatory made an intricate gown to transform into Margaery Tyrell. It helps that she looks super similar to Natalie Dormer, the actress who plays the young queen.

Santatory/Starbit Cosplay

Source: Facebook
Photographer: Starbit Cosplay

Here's Dormer on the show, wearing the Tyrell colours of blue and gold.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Ginny DiGuiseppi looks exactly like season four's Arya Stark. The leather jerkin, delicate sword, and short wig are almost identical to Arya's costume.

Ginny DiGuiseppi/WeNeals Photography and Retouching

Source: Facebook
Photographer: WeNeals

Arya wore this brown leather get-up when she was disguising herself as a boy for protection.

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

Andy Valentine turned heads when he cosplayed as Oberyn Martell at London's Super Comic Con in 2015. The costume took months to get just right, but clearly Valentine pulled it off.

Valentine Cosplay/TPJerematic Cosplay Photographer

Source: Facebook
Photographer: TPJerematic

Valetine's hair, clothing, and confident swagger are just like Oberyn's.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Daenerys Targaryen came to life when Hayley Elise crafted this outfit. The Dothraki look comes from Daenerys' season two journey, complete with a baby dragon.

Hayley Elise Cosplay/Faithriel

Source: Facebook
Photographer: Fiathriel

Daenerys spent season two wandering around Essos, wearing Dothraki garb and trying to find a home for her people.

YouTube

Every Khaleesi needs a Khal. This cosplayer goes by the name Khal Drené, since he's well known for pulling off a perfect Khal Drogo. He must've hit the gym hard in anticipation of wearing the full get-up.

Khal Drené/Kenneth Pfeifer Photography

Source: Facebook
Photographer: Kenneth Pfeifer

Though Khal Drogo only appeared in one season, he remains one of the most iconic warriors from 'Game of Thrones.'

YouTube

Brisbane cosplayer Achlime is notorious for his Sam Tarly costume, though dressing for a Westeros winter is a warm choice for Australia.

Achlime/Ducky Jessica Photography

Source: Facebook
Photographer: Ducky Jessica

Achlime nailed Sam's black wardrobe, and gets complimented the most on his perfectly trimmed beard.

HBO

Galacticat makes a convincing Brienne of Tarth with boyish blonde hair and a menacing scowl. She made the armour herself out of 'Worbla' -- a popular cosplay crafting material.

Galacticat/DWRD Photography

Source: Facebook
Photographer: DWRD

Her replica breastplate is based on the armour Brienne wore in this memorable scene, when the lady-warrior took on Jaime Lannister in season three.

YouTube

This Hodor costume is super detailed -- right down to the stuffed Bran replica on his back.

SlannMage/DeviantArt

Source: DeviantArt

You can see where the cosplayer got his inspiration in this set photo of Bran and Hodor.

Helen Sloan/HBO
Bran Stark and Hodor

Last but certainly not least, cosplayer Selgis is an uncanny imitator of Jon Snow. Not only is he head-to-toe dressed like the Lord Commander, but he looks exactly like Kit Harington.

Mikhail Selgis/Kawaielli

Source: VK
Photographer: Kmitenkova

You can see Selgis' similarity to the Jon Snow actor in this selfie posted to Instagram:

Jon Snow's dark and brooding look is an essential part of his character, and Selgis nails it. Plus, they seem to have similar hair-care routines.

HBO

