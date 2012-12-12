The Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2012

The Lytro is a tiny 'light field' camera that comes in two different sizes, 8GB and 16GB.

The Lytro's lens takes advantage of an 8x optical zoom and a special Light field engine and sensor, which lets in 11 million light rays in a single shot.

The Lytro is so cool because it can refocus images after they are taken, it's great in low light, and you can basically create what the company calls 'living pictures'.

Price: Starts at $399