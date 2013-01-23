7 Futuristic Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2013

The Oculus Rift

It’s pretty standard by now – each year brings newer and more interesting developments in consumer technology.Some are far more interesting than others, however.



Here’s a brief look at 2013’s more interesting offerings in the gadget world.

MakerBot Replicator 2 Brooklyn-based MakerBot Industries has been selling desktop 3D printers since 2009, and the Replicator 2 is its newest offering. The same way that your inkjet printer lets you create things in two dimensions, a 3D printer lets you render objects out of plastic in three dimensions. Instead of buying every tiny thing you need, you can now manufacture it yourself without leaving the house. The only limit is quite literally your imagination. Pebble This long-awaited smartwatch will interface with your iPhone or Android phone to bring a heads-up display of sorts to your wrist. Sure, it tells time, but it also tells you who's calling, who's texting, and when you're getting a new email. It'll even have an app store, so third party developers can go nuts extending its functionality however they see fit. Oculus Rift This virtual reality headset is one of the most promising gadgets in the gaming world right now. The company that makes them raised nearly $2.5 million on Kickstarter to get to market, and if it's actually as cool as it managed to convince donors that it is, it'll be an exciting accessory for PC gaming (with support for consoles to come down the road). Xbox 720 We've already seen that Microsoft can put together an impressive console. While we know very little about what it will offer in its next Xbox, improved internals will only allow for more visually impressive titles to keep the next generation of gamers hooked. 4K televisions Forget HDTV. 4K televisions will pump out images at four times the resolution of current HDTV displays. They're pricey, but after seeing them at CES, we think we might save up for one. TrakDot This little guy is intended to slip into your checked baggage at airports to make it easier to find if and when the airline loses your luggage. But why not use it for other purposes, like tracking your car if it should get stolen? The service costs $13 per year to use. Ouya The gaming world caught fire when the Ouya was announced -- it's an Android-based gaming system designed to be as hackable and customisable as you like. And not only is it a brand new console, it integrates with your home media centre as well, offering its own streaming media apps for music and video. The console has so far been met with favourable reviews and we look forward to seeing them in the wild. Interested in reading more about the future of cool technology? Check Out The Roadmap To The Future>>

