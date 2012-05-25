Here Are All The Best Gadget Gifts You Should Buy This Summer

Karotz speaks, sees, listens, obeys, and wiggles his ears to serve and entertain you. It can wake you up to the song of your choosing, monitor your home, and let you know when your kids get home. It is packed with WiFi, RFID, USB, and is voice-activated in 9.6' tall bunny frame.

Price: $129.99

Just watch this video to see how this awesome gadget works.