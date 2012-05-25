Here Are All The Best Gadget Gifts You Should Buy This Summer

Photo: Business Insider
Instead of taking the boring route and getting someone a gift card during this season of graduations, parent holidays, and weddings we put together this list of gadgets that is sure to make those you care about happy.
This edgelit razor LED TV from VIZIO offers 1080p Full HD packing awesome colour and sound in a very slim profile. This is the latest TV technology for an amazing price; if you're in the market for a new TV check this one out.
Price: $360
Karotz speaks, sees, listens, obeys, and wiggles his ears to serve and entertain you. It can wake you up to the song of your choosing, monitor your home, and let you know when your kids get home. It is packed with WiFi, RFID, USB, and is voice-activated in 9.6' tall bunny frame.
Price: $129.99
Just watch this video to see how this awesome gadget works.
The iPad is the best tablet on the market. It can do more than you can imagine and has over 250,000 apps for you to personalise it and make it your own. Check out our review here.
Price: $499 and up
This awesome mug is perfect for the photographer in your life. It looks exactly like a DSLR lens and the top turns into a mini plate to stop drippage or hold a snack.
Price: $14.99
Everyone needs a toothbrush and this brush is a perfect gift for someone who is difficult to buy for.
Many dentists say that electric toothbrushes are better at removing plaque the Oral-B Pro Care 3000 offers three modes: daily clean, sensitive, and whitening for a customised routine.
Price: $89.99
This handheld bagless vacuum is perfect for tidying up. It has a built-in battery, a 10-position pivoting nozzle with cleaning brush, and three-stage filtration. All in an affordable package.
Price: Approximately $60
If you already have an iPad this Bluetooth keyboard accessory allows for easy typing and protection. Its aluminium shell is sleek and the iPad snaps right in.
This is the older version because the new magnetic version is currently sold out but you can sign up to be notified when its back in stock here.
Price: $79.99
The only thing cheap about these headphones is the price. They offer amazing sound, four different sizes of ear tips, a carrying case, and more. The in-line mic is also a nice feature.
All of this backed by a one year warranty.
Price: $29.98
The P5's have been around for a while and we still think they are pretty awesome headphones with a balanced sound.
The headphones are light and the padding is comfortable. They speak for themselves are if you have the extra dough they are certainly worth the price.
Price: $299.95
This speaker boosts the volume of any smartphone by using 'Near-Field Audio Technology.' You simply place the device on top of the speaker and it amplifies the sound. The Boost gives up to 15 hours of play time when powered by three AA batteries and it can also be powered by a Micro USB cord, which is sold separately. When on battery power, it can remain in standby mode for up to 6 months.
Price: $39.99
Apple TV recently came out with an update allowing it to playback video in 1080p HD. This, along with easy access to the iTunes store, make it a great gift that anyone will love.
Price: $99
The Nook Simple Touch is the first e-reader to support a backlight, letting you read in the dark. This amazing feature puts the device ahead of it's Kindle competitor.
Check out our review of the device.
Price: $139
