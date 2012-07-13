Bargain Hunters: Here Are The Best Gadgets To Buy During July

The month of July marks the peak of the summer.



Typically people find deals on winter clothes and other out of season items.

But did you know that July is also an excellent time to buy gadgets like PCs, tablets, and even DSLR cameras?

Lifehacker explains why, “[Computer Makers] Intel and AMD start ramping up for new stuff in July, and back-to-school sales get pretty good here too.”

Apple also offers deals during the summer months. The Apple Back To School Promo is currently running and offers computer buyers a $100 iTunes gift card that can be used for apps, music, movies, books, and TV shows. iPad buyers will get a $50 gift card.

Amazon also has some awesome deals right now on PCs. There are over 50 different models now available for under $550.

DealNews even says that July is now an excellent time to purchase DSLR cameras.

“Digital SLRs are trending hot…

…lately we’ve been seeing a surprising number of all-time low deals on consumer DSLRs. For example, May saw more than twice the number of Editors’ Choice deals, and June continued to pump out a slightly above-average number for this time of year.”

So if you are currently in the market for a computer, camera, or tablet you may want to pull the trigger because the prices may only go up from here.

