10 Sleek Space-Savers That Are Perfect For A Tiny Apartment

New Yorkers have always lived in small spaces, but city living could be taken the extreme thanks to Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s new plans for 300-square-foot “micro” apartments.The units, which will be built in Kips Bay, are about the size of a large walk-in closet. And closets could be one amenity missing in the “micro” units.
Fortunately, there are some great space-saving techniques and furniture items that can make living in a tiny space somewhat more bearable.
For $99, this four-piece ottoman provides extra seating room, a place to put your feet up, and extra storage.
The Softee Beige from Jennifer Convertibles is a sofa-bed that's only 65-inches wide. And you get a bed and couch in one for just $399.
This $169 coffee table from IKEA has wheels, which makes it perfect for rolling out of the way when you need more room.
In a kitchen where counter space is limited, the Black & Decker coffee pot attaches to the cabinet. It makes eight cups!
Keep using vertical space in the kitchen with this skinny toaster, which simultaneously toasts both sides of the bread, for $39.
Bloomberg's micro apartments might not have a closet, so get this clothing storage from unit for $162.
When living in a small space, one must get creative. This bathroom storage unit for above the toilet is the perfect place for toiletries and towels for just $30.
