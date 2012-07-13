10 Sleek Space-Savers That Are Perfect For A Tiny Apartment

Photo: Shutterstock

New Yorkers have always lived in small spaces, but city living could be taken the extreme thanks to Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s new plans for 300-square-foot “micro” apartments.The units, which will be built in Kips Bay, are about the size of a large walk-in closet. And closets could be one amenity missing in the “micro” units.



Fortunately, there are some great space-saving techniques and furniture items that can make living in a tiny space somewhat more bearable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.