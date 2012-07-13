10 Sleek Space-Savers That Are Perfect For A Tiny Apartment

Meredith Galante
cramped tiny apartment sofa

Photo: Shutterstock

New Yorkers have always lived in small spaces, but city living could be taken the extreme thanks to Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s new plans for 300-square-foot “micro” apartments.The units, which will be built in Kips Bay, are about the size of a large walk-in closet. And closets could be one amenity missing in the “micro” units.

Fortunately, there are some great space-saving techniques and furniture items that can make living in a tiny space somewhat more bearable.

This bookshelf and wine-rack combo for $899 saves space and offers some hidden compartments.

Source: CB2

For $99, this four-piece ottoman provides extra seating room, a place to put your feet up, and extra storage.

Source: Amazon

The Softee Beige from Jennifer Convertibles is a sofa-bed that's only 65-inches wide. And you get a bed and couch in one for just $399.

Source: Jennifer Convertibles

This $169 coffee table from IKEA has wheels, which makes it perfect for rolling out of the way when you need more room.

Source: IKEA

In small spaces, you need to take advantage of height. This dresser is only 20 inches wide.

Source: Itsy Bitsy Ritzy Shop

If you need some office space, this corner desk for $149 maximizes your work area.

Source: Target

In a kitchen where counter space is limited, the Black & Decker coffee pot attaches to the cabinet. It makes eight cups!

Source: Walmart

Keep using vertical space in the kitchen with this skinny toaster, which simultaneously toasts both sides of the bread, for $39.

Source: Walmart

Bloomberg's micro apartments might not have a closet, so get this clothing storage from unit for $162.

Source: IKEA

When living in a small space, one must get creative. This bathroom storage unit for above the toilet is the perfect place for toiletries and towels for just $30.

Source: Walmart

Ready to move into a little studio?

DON'T MISS: Don't Wait Until Mayor Bloomberg Builds His 'Micro' Apartments--These Tiny Units Are Available Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.