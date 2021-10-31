I compared 8 frozen pizzas from Aldi and Lidl, and only 2 of them truly blew me away

Aldi’s barbecue-chicken pizza was packed with big flavors.

This was one of the only frozen pizzas in a premium box at Aldi, so I was expecting big things.

The barbecue base was topped with mozzarella and smoked-Gouda cheeses, Buffalo-seasoned chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

The toppings were generous, with big chunks of seasoned chicken and thick, juicy pieces of pre-charred red onion. There was so much shredded and crumbled cheese that it spilled over onto the cardboard base.

I baked this at a lower heat than specified to accommodate the Lidl temperature, and I was glad I did because it came out nearly charred.

It was super crispy, and the thin crust kind of ribboned around the edges, which gave it more of an artisan feel.

The big chunks of chicken were tender with varying levels of Buffalo spice. The thick cuts of red onion were succulent, offering lovely caramelized flavors. Both of these went perfectly with the sauce, which was as sweet and tangy as promised.

The cilantro flavor was missing, though, and the cheese seemed to dry out a little in the oven. Fortunately, I could solve the latter with an extra sprinkle of cheese. In fact, it was even better the second time around.