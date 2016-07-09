People are obsessed with these best friends who have the most amazing hobby

Facebook/Humans of New York This Humans of New York photo has gone viral.

Best friends just get each other. These two ladies are a perfect example.

The anonymous pair was recently featured on Humans of New York, the popular blog that shares photos of New Yorkers accompanied by quotes from each subject. Sometimes the quote is heartbreaking. Sometimes it’s adorable. Sometimes — like this time — it’s just utter perfection.

“We don’t have any hobbies,” the caption reads. “But we do try to get together a few times a month to judge people and complain about things.” (It’s not clear which woman made the statement — but our money’s on the one in the sassy crocheted cowgirl hat. )

The post was shared more than 150,000 times on Facebook, likely because sitting around complaining and judging is a favourite activity of BFFs worldwide.

“Best friends don’t judge each other , they judge other people together,” one Facebook commenter wrote in solidarity. “Story of my life!” exclaimed another. “Yasssss queens.”

Here’s the original post:

Post by Humans of New York.

