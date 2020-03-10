Two women who've been best friends for 17 years found out they're biological sisters through a Facebook photo

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly met at a party in Philadelphia in 2004, and have been best friends ever since.

The women realised they shared a father when Thomas, who was raised by her mother and a man who wasn’t her biological parent, unknowingly posted a photo of her father, Kenneth Wimberly, on Facebook.

The friends confirmed that they are biological sisters through a DNA test.

Ashley Thomas, 31, and Latoya Wimberly, 29, met when they were teens at a birthday party in Philadelphia in 2004. From that moment on, they were inseparable, according to CNN.

But it wasn’t until January when Thomas, shared photos of her friend Wimberly’s engagement party on Facebook, that a familial connection would be drawn.

One of the photos Thomas shared was of Wimberly smiling with her father, Kenneth Wimberly, at the party. A friend of Thomas’ late mother recognised Mr. Wimberly.

“Ashley’s mum’s best friend told her she had no idea my dad was Kenny,” Wimberly told CNN. “She said she and Ashley’s mum used to hang around him back when they were young. When Ashley told me, I knew something didn’t click. So I asked her to send me a picture of her mum’s best friend and showed it to my dad and asked him if he recognised her.”

When Wimberly showed a photo of Thomas’s mother, who died 11 years ago, to her father and he immediately recognised her. Mr. Wimberly told Good Morning America that he and Thomas’s mother had a short fling when they were teenagers, and when it ended they did not keep in touch. Thomas’s mother never told him she was pregnant.

A DNA test confirmed on February 21 that Wimberly, her father, and Thomas were all biologically related.

“When Kenny told me he was my dad, chills went through my body. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t process it. I couldn’t even talk to them,” Thomas told CNN.

“I am happy that she’s my daughter,” he told GMA about Thomas. “And everyone is happy that she’s a part of the family.”

While Thomas was raised by her mother and her mother’s partner, who was not her biological father, Mr. Wimberly told GMA that he often played a fatherly role in Thomas’s life.

“If she called me with some car stuff or if she and Toya wanted to come over for dinner, they would come and hang out,” he told GMA. “I asked her one time, ‘Where’s your dad? He won’t help you out with your car stuff?,’ and she said they didn’t have a good relationship and that was it.”

Now the trio is trying to figure out their newfound familial relationship. Thomas and Wimberly have five kids between them, and Mr. Wimberly said he is looking forward to spending time with all of his grandchildren.

“I’ve always seen the little ones around and this entire time they were my grandchildren and I didn’t even know,” he said.

