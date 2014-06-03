The 11 Best French Restaurants In The US

Elegant, rustic, and exquisite — French cuisine both intimidates and inspires diners around the world.
Adaptations of French cooking here in the States have garnered no shortage of recognition. Le Bernardin, New York’s high-end seafood restaurant helmed by Chef Eric Ripert, recently topped our list of the 45 Best Restaurants In America. In fact, 11 French restaurants secured spots.
For the list, we looked at five notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to create the ultimate list of the Best Restaurants. (You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here).
We pulled the top French restaurants from our list, and ranked them here so you can see the best places to get your foie gras on in America.
Bon appétit!
209 Bourbon St., New Orleans, LA
Chef: Michael Sichel
Debuting at No. 37 on Business Insider's list, Galatoire's emphasises French culture and tradition from its French Quarter kitchen.
Chef Sichel spent more than 13 years honing his skills in Provence, France. He brings some New Orleans Cajun cooking to the table as well with signature dishes like the seafood-okra gumbo and the chicken creole.
738 E Burnside St., Portland, OR
Chef: Gabriel Rucker
You can't go to Le Pigeon and not order its namesake dish, which is served with blood sausage, cipollini, asparagus, and egg yolk. Or try some other dishes from their $US75-to-$95 prix fixe menus.
Le Pigeon scored the No. 36 spot on our list.
1517 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA
Chef: Alice Waters
Chez Panisse took a dip on BI's ranking this year (from No. 9 to No. 28), but this neighbourhood bistro remains distinguished for its dedication to a 'good, clean, and fair' food economy and for growing the slow food movement.
Chef Waters and friends opened its doors in 1971 and named the restaurant after Honouré Panisse, a character in a 1930s movie trilogy about waterfront life in Marseille, France.
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Chef: Joël Robuchon
Esteemed restaurant guide Gault Millau named Joël Robuchon France's Chef of the Century. His only restaurant in the U.S. features, for $US120 to $US240, two prix fixe menus of his finer specialties -- including a truffled langoustine ravioli with chopped cabbage, and farm chicken and foie gras.
Winner of Michelin's Three Star, Forbes Five-Star, and AAA Five Diamond, Joël Robuchon placed No. 13 on our list.
1 Central Park West, New York, NY
Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Ranked No. 9 on BI's list, the jewel of Chef Vongerichten's restaurant empire blends French, American, and Asian influences to craft a seasonal, ever-changing menu.
Jean-Georges offers a three-course prix-fixe menu ($118) and two six-course tasting menus ($198): a traditional tasting of the chef's signature dishes and a seasonal tasting featuring fresh market ingredients.
Chef: Daniel Boulud
Hailing from Lyon, France, Chef Boulud cut his teeth in the New York dining scene. His eponymous restaurant, located in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side,
serves contemporary French cuisine inspired by the seasons and accompanied by world-class wines.
Daniel cinched fifth place on our ranking.
10 Columbus Cir. #4, New York, NY
Chef: Thomas Keller
For years, this three-star Michelin restaurant has ruled over the New York City restaurant scene as one of the most coveted dining experiences in town. Per Se is the 'urban interpretation' of Chef Keller's California restaurant, The French Laundry.
Per Se also scored the No. 4 spot on BI's list.
The prix fixe menu costs $310 a person, and includes an herb-roasted veal médaillon, served on a bed of savoy cabbage, caramelized shallots, and sweet carrots and topped with sauce raifort.
