The 11 Best French Restaurants In The US

Elegant, rustic, and exquisite — French cuisine both intimidates and inspires diners around the world.

Adaptations of French cooking here in the States have garnered no shortage of recognition. Le Bernardin, New York’s high-end seafood restaurant helmed by Chef Eric Ripert, recently topped our list of the 45 Best Restaurants In America. In fact, 11 French restaurants secured spots.

For the list, we looked at five notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts, and combined these rankings to create the ultimate list of the Best Restaurants. (You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here).

We pulled the top French restaurants from our list, and ranked them here so you can see the best places to get your foie gras on in America.

Bon appétit!

