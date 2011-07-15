Photo: jan lewandowski via Flickr

Zagat’s Buzz Blog has posted a list of the best French Bistros in New York City, just in time for Bastille Day.If you’re looking to celebrate the holiday with classic French cuisine and wine, these are the best places to do so.



The list was compiled from the results of the 2011 Zagat New York City Restaurants Survey, which rated 2,115 restaurants reviewed by 40,569 respondents.

From ultra-sleek wine bars to savory côte de boeuf, these are the best French eateries in New York.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.