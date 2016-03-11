16 free apps that will change the way you travel

Having the right apps on your phone can drastically improve your travel experience.

There are some that can help you find hidden gems or even efficiently navigate through the airport.

In the last few years, a slew of apps have gained attention for tackling problems travellers commonly face.

From an app that does your packing to one that connects you to free WiFi, here are 16 new apps you should download for your next trip.

ItsEasy Passport Renewal & Photo App ItsEasy.com ItsEasy is the world's first passport renewal app. You can use your phone to take your photos before mailing in the filled-out forms and receiving your new passport directly from the government. It was created by government-verified company ItsEasy.com and also has embassy and visa information that will come in handy when you're abroad. Available on: iOS and Android (next month) Cost: Free Hopper iTunes/Hopper This app has a Price Prediction function that analyses billions of flights to provide data-driven advice on when you should fly and buy. It claims to have 95% accuracy in predicting flight prices and will monitor fares 24/7 to alert you when a good deal comes up. Average consumers have seen savings as high as $1,300. Available on: iOS and Android

Cost: Free DUFL iTunes/DUFL With DUFL, you only need to pack once, and you'll be ready to go for your next trip. When customers sign up for the app, they will be sent a DUFL suitcase to pack their clothes into. Once the bag is picked up, the DUFL team will take inventory of your items. You can schedule your trip within the app and select which items you'd like to use from your inventory. This app makes packing a breeze. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free AirGrub iTunes/AirGrub To make getting food at the airport easier, try AirGrub, which lets you preorder your meal for pick-up. Simply enter your flight number to see which eateries are available for pre-ordering, choose a pick-up time, and head to the 'AirGrub VIP Pick Up' sign when you arrive to get your food. The app is currently available at JFK in New York, Logan Airport in Boston, and SFO in San Francisco. Available on: iOS and Android

Cost: Free Wiffinity iTunes/Wiffinity This app allows users to find and connect to WiFi locations while travelling, without the worry of roaming charges. With access to more than 300,000 WiFi hotspots worldwide, the app allows you to search through a GPS feature before connecting you to free WiFi via encrypted passwords. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free TripScope TripScope Released in 2013, TripScope is a one-stop shop for all of your travel needs. The app connects you with a travel agent who can book, confirm, and organise a personalised trip for you, with your itinerary information stored in the app. That way, they can alert you if any changes arise. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free Great Little Place iTunes/Great Little Place Great Little Place helps you find hidden gems in various cities, based on places recommended by frequent visitors. Whether you're in New York, London, Cape Town, San Francisco, Dublin, or Sydney, the app can help you navigate the best restaurants, bars, pubs, and coffee shops that are off the beaten path. Available on: iOS

Cost: Free LuckyTrip iTunes/LuckyTrip With LuckyTrip, set your budget and let the app do the rest for you. It accesses the best flight prices from Skyscanner, the hotel deals via booking.com, and handpicked experiences in over 300 destinations around the world. Available on: iOS Cost: Free FLIO iTunes/Airport by FLIO FLIO is your go-to app for airport layovers. It automatically connect you to free WiFI, keeps you up to date with departure and arrival times, and offers discounts on food, shopping, and airport lounges. It's designed to work in every major airport and gives users access to more than 65 global airport lounges with same-day rates. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free MiFlight iTunes/MiFlight MiFlight provides crowdsourced information on airport security wait times, so you can figure out exactly when you'll need to leave for the airport. Users simply input their airport, terminal, and gate before getting an estimated wait time in the secure line. The most recently updated information can be shared via Facebook, Twitter, email, text, or Instagram. Available on: iOS Cost: Free Just Ahead iTunes/Just Ahead For those looking to take a road trip in America, consider Just Ahead. The app turns your smartphone into a GPS tour guide, with audio guides that are written by expert authors and read by professional narrators. Simply turn it on and it will play automatically, giving you both directions and cool facts about the destination. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free Companion iTunes/Companion If you're travelling somewhere where safety may be a concern, use Companion. The app lets you connect to family and friends, who can keep an eye on you through a live map that lets them know when you arrive to your destination. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free HERE Maps iTunes/HERE Maps HERE Maps gives access to offline maps and navigation in over 100 countries. Voice-guided driving and walking navigation takes you straight to your destination, while a route planner gives you the best options for driving, public transportation, or walking. It also has real-time traffic information and public transit maps for over 900 cities. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free Indie Guides iTunes/Indie Guides Indie Guides is the ideal app for travellers who are looking to go beyond the norm. These curated city guides, which are offered in destinations across Asia, Europe, and North America, feature the quirky, alternative, and iconic destinations locals love. The apps are available for individual cities, depending on where you'll be travelling. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free Microsoft Translator iTunes/Microsoft Translator The Microsoft Translator app allows you to have conversations across more than 40 languages with your phone. You can type or speak a word/phrase and get both a translated text and spoken version of the phrase. The app is also designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Watch. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free Google iTunes/Google Google has just announced a new search feature called Destinations, which allows users to see everything from flight selections and hotel booking to itinerary planning. Once you open the app on your phone, you can put in your preferred destination to get the cheapest flights, average hotel prices, and plenty of information on the place. Available on: iOS and Android Cost: Free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.