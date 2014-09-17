The 12 Best Free Online Business Courses To Take This Spring

Wikimedia Commons/HBS1908 Inside a Harvard Business School classroom.

The start of a new school year may have you thinking about your own education, and whether you’re lacking in any area suited to your career.

Maybe you have entrepreneurial aspirations but are lacking a financial background. Or maybe you realise that after years as a professional you still don’t know how to best manage your finances.

Whatever your situation, there are plenty of excellent free online courses available this spring. We’ve gathered some of the best below:

University of Pennsylvania Wharton School

• “An Introduction to Financial Accounting”

Register here >>

Current session: Sept. 5 – Nov. 17

Time commitment: 6-8 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: The course covers everything you need to know to understand an income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows.



Flickr/Jack Duval

Wharton students on graduation day.

• “An Introduction to Operations Management”

Register here >>

Next session: Sept. 29 – Nov. 24

Time commitment: 5-7 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: How to analyse and improve business processes by studying approaches like lean operations, Six Sigma, and the Toyota production system.

• “An Introduction to Marketing”

Register here >>

Next session: Oct. 14 – Dec. 26

Time commitment: 5-6 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: Wharton has one of the highest ranked marketing departments in the world. This course is broken into three parts: branding, customer centricity, and fundamental marketing strategies.



Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

Stanford University

• “Scaling Up Your Venture Without Screwing Up”

Register here >>

Next session: Sept. 15 – Oct. 19

Time commitment: 4-6 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: How to give your company big, meaningful growth, learning which risks to take and which to avoid.

• “Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Venture Capital”

Start here >>

Next session: Self-paced

What you’ll learn: The basics of starting a company that will give investors that essential “fear of missing out” that will make them want to invest in you.

Via Flickr

Low Library at Columbia University.

Columbia University

• “The Age of Sustainable Development”

Register here >>

Next session: Sept. 9 – Dec. 5

Time commitment: 5-7 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: How businesses are finding ways to grow while limiting their impact on the environment and providing fair wages to outsourced labour.

IESE Business School

• “Corporate Finance Essentials”

Register here >>

Next session: Sept. 29 – Nov. 10

Time commitment: 2-3 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: This is the course to take if you need to build up your financial vocabulary and basic understanding of the relationship between companies and investors in capital markets.

University of Michigan

• “Successful Negotiation”

Register here >>

Next session: Oct. 6 – Dec. 12

Time commitment: 2-3 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: This is a comprehensive look at how to dominate negotiations. Learn things like your reservation price and stretch goal, psychological techniques to avoid getting trapped, and the four essential contract law questions you need to ask.



Justin Sullivan/Getty

A Google employee works at the corporate offices.

Northwestern University

• “Understanding Media by Understanding Google”

Register here >>

Next session: Oct. 6 – Nov. 24

Time commitment: 4-6 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: Think of this as an extensive Google case study, learning how the media, politicians, marketers, and technologists work with the tech industry along the way.

• “Power Onboarding”

Register here >>

Next session: Oct. 12 – Nov. 29

Time commitment: 3-4 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: How to develop an onboarding plan that will allow you to quickly begin making an influence after transitioning to a new job. It also covers techniques that you can use to rise up the corporate hierarchy.

University of Florida

• “Personal & Family Financial Planning”

Register here >>

Current session: Aug. 20 – Oct. 15

Time commitment: 5-7 hrs/week

What you’ll learn: How to invest in your retirement, build your credit, and manage your taxes in this Personal Finance 101 course.

Khan Academy

Sal Khan, founder of online learning resource Khan Academy.

Khan Academy

• “Interviews with Entrepreneurs”

Start here >>

Next session: Self-paced

What you’ll learn: Valuable management advice from some of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs, like Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.